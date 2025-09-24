Akani Simbine is South Africa’s fastest runner, renowned for his explosive pace on the track and multiple international medals

In 2024, he tied the knot with Terisa Webb, a social media influencer and medical student, celebrating both a traditional cultural ceremony and a glamorous white wedding

The couple is raising their young son, Mikai, while Simbine also supports his older child from a previous relationship

South Africa's speed star Akani Simbine is known for his prolific pace on the track. Recently, however, the Olympic medallist faced disappointment when he finished outside the top three in the 100m and missed out on the 4x100m relay due to a mishap in the team’s baton exchange.

Akani Simbine of South Africa competing in the YYY during day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Sam Barnes

Source: Getty Images

Away from the athletics spotlight, Simbine has been marking milestones of a very different kind. In 2024, he married Terisa Webb, a YouTuber and medical student.

Their love story dates back to 2016, when Akani paid a courtesy visit to her parents, a meeting that sparked a connection which steadily deepened over the years.

The couple first honoured tradition with an intimate cultural ceremony in January, before celebrating with a glamorous white wedding on December 7 at the Quoin Rock Wine Estate in Stellenbosch.

White wedding attended by Caster Semenya

The white-themed wedding was attended by friends from the sporting world, including Caster Semenya and her wife Violet Raseboya. The event exuded elegance and exclusivity, featuring white décor, designer attire, and a guest list filled with familiar faces from sport and entertainment.

It was a night that reflected not only their love but also Simbine’s stature as one of South Africa’s most recognisable athletes.

Meet Mrs Simbine

Terisa Webb is more than just the woman beside one of the world’s fastest men. A budding doctor and social media influencer, she has carved her own space in the public eye. Beyond the spotlight, she plays a central role in Simbine’s philanthropic work.

See the picture below:

Together, the couple launched the Akani Simbine Foundation, which focuses on sport development in township schools, mental health support, and education for vulnerable children.

Their shared vision extends far beyond the track, showing a desire to create lasting impact in communities across South Africa.

Watch the clip of their white wedding below:

The couple are parents to a young son, Mikai, who has quickly become the centre of their world. Fatherhood has added new layers to Simbine’s life, grounding him while providing a source of motivation both on and off the track.

Look at the pictures below:

Simbine also has an older child from a previous relationship with Chantelle Hermans. While his personal life has occasionally attracted tabloid attention, the sprinter has openly affirmed his role as a responsible father, stressing his ongoing support for both his children.

Akani Simbine tied the knot to his partner Terissa Webb in 2024. Photo: Wang Dongming

Source: Getty Images

How much does therelay team earn in Tokyo

Briefly News earlier reported on the amount the South African 4x400m relay team earned after finishing third in the finals of their event on Sunday, September 21, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan.

The relay team consists of veteran, Wayde Van Niekerk alongside Lythe Pillay, Leendert Koekemoer, Udeme Okon, Gardeo Isaacs and Zakithi Nene.

Source: Briefly News