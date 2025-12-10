Sarah Langa shared glimpses of her Cape Town getaway, giving followers an inside look at her stay at the luxury Cape Grace Hotel on the V&A Waterfront

In one of her Instagram stories shared on Sunday, 7 December 2025, Sarah Langa posted a clip of a man believed to be Sacha Feinberg - Mngomezulu

In another Instagram story, Sarah Langa subtly hinted at who she was with when she captioned it with the same emoji Sacha used on one of her recent photos

Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu spent time together in Cape Town. Image: sarahlanga, sachgome10

South African social media influencer Sarah Langa gave a glimpse of her supposed getaway with her rumoured boyfriend, Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

The recent University of the Witwatersrand graduate has been romantically linked to the young Springbok in recent months. The two were spotted kissing and embracing after several rugby matches.

The couple recently enjoyed a mini getaway together in Cape Town, with Sarah Langa giving her Instagram followers a front-row seat.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa seemingly vacation in Cape Town

In several Instagram stories, the social media influencer shared a glimpse into her vacation at Cape Town’s exclusive Cape Grace Hotel. The five-star hotel is situated on the V&A Waterfront. She shared a welcome letter from the hotel addressed to her.

Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu supposedly vacationed in Cape Town. Image: sarahlanga

The interior designer also gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of her room and its luxurious finishes, including a view of the harbour.

The cherry on top was a clip seemingly of her rumoured boyfriend, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, whose face was kept out of the frame, popping a bottle of champagne. Only his hands were visible in the clip, which was aptly set to a song titled “Sweeter Love”.

Sarah Langa gave her followers a glimpse of Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Image: sarahlanga

In another clip, Sarah Langa shared a picture of exotic pink flowers, which she ironically captioned with the same emoji Sacha had used in the comments beneath one of her recent Instagram thirst traps.

Sarah Langa seemingly showed love to Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Image: sarahlanga

Sarah Langa shares dating tips for divorced women

Meanwhile, Sarah Langa previously gave divorcees relationship advice during a discussion with Noeleen Maholwana-Sangqu, LaConco, Stephanie Sandows, Toolz and The Boujee Traveller.

In the video that premiered on 6 November 2025, Sarah Langa discouraged women from maintaining a rigid list of qualities of their ideal partner.

“I wouldn't say the checklist should be a checklist of the type of partner that you're looking for. You still have to be open-minded to that. Don't have a checklist of like these are the 10 qualities I want because you might not even know that because that's exclusive to the type of men that you've been exposed to, or women you have been exposed to, or whatever you’re into,” Sarah Langa said.

Sarah Langa shared three dos and don'ts for women looking to date after ending their marriage.

Sarah Langa judged for dating Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that South African social media users were questioning the age gap between the newest couple on the block.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa fueled engagement rumours after the Springboks' game against France. Just recently, peeps debated about the lovebirds' age gaps, with people judging Sarah for dating a younger man.

