South African social media users were questioning the age gap between the newest couple on the block

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa fueled engagement rumours after the Springboks' game against France

Just recently, peeps debated about the lovebirds' age gaps, with people judging Sarah for dating a younger man

Sarah Langa Judged for Dating Springboks Player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Who Is 9 Years Younger

Source: Instagram

Mzansi can't get enough of the newest couple, Sarah Langa and Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

A user @Sanelenkosiii discussed the couple, and people added their opinions about their ages.

How old is Sarah and Sacha?

The couple fueled dating rumours for some time now, but things fell into perspective when they were seen hugging after a Springboks game.

Sarah Langa and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu also further sealed the deal when they displayed public affection after the Springboks game on Saturday, 8 November 2025, in Paris after they beat France.

The user reported:

"The 23-year-old Springbok Rugby player, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, is head over heels and deeply in love with his girlfriend, Sarah Langa, who flew with him to Paris last week to support him during his match against France.

"The couple is about to celebrate their one-year anniversary, and Sacha is ready to take the relationship to the next level."

This sparked a whole debate about their age gap. Sarah is a divorcee aged 32, while Sacha is a Springboks fly-half star who is 23 years old.

Sarah Langa is dating player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Image: TheSouthAfrican

Source: Instagram

This is what some people had to say about the rumoured couple:

@zwai_ndimba asked:

"What's a 30-year-old man doing with a 22-year-old child.?" This is a daily SA women's mantra when roles are reversed. AKA was 33 when he dated Anele(21), and he received so much scrutiny from Twitter Gogos, but here's Sarah, but Gogos are cramping quiet."

@wavey_brandnew shared:

"I can't even say anything because I once found myself with a younger gent, TWICE. They are very, don't know how to explain it. 7 years gap, the best relationships I've ever been in."

@glizzytothetop questioned:

"I mean, like, why wouldn’t you propose when the future of SA rugby is literally your boyfriend?"

@52Multiplier said:

"Men are just simple creatures, we see a beautiful woman and we think that they are precious."

@N_Mangethe stated:

"I think there are three Xhosa guys currently trending, being called predators for dating younger women with more or less the same age gap. But I don’t see a similar level of outrage."

Are Sarah and Sacha engaged?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa fueled engagement rumours after the Springboks beat France in Paris.

South Africans previously lambasted Langa for reportedly dating Feinberg, as she's much older than him. Fans debated this, with one person saying:

"Isn't it ironic that Sarah Langa was heavily criticised for showing interest in 22-year-old Sacha, with many people implying that Sacha was too young? However, when a 22-year-old woman marries a man twice her age, her adulthood is suddenly not questioned."

Source: Briefly News