Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa fueled engagement rumours over the weekend after the Springboks beat France in Paris

The Springboks player and influencer were spotted showing a public display of affection once more on Saturday, 8 November 2025

South Africans previously lambasted Langa for reportedly dating Feinberg, as she's much older than him

Sarah Langa flaunts engagement ring after PDA with Sacha Feinberg in Paris. Images: Steve Haag Sports

Sarah Langa became a trending topic on Saturday, 8 November 2025, by showing off a beautiful engagement ring with her mysterious boyfriend on her social media account.

The talented Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Langa fueled dating rumours a few weeks ago when they hugged after a Springboks game.

Langa, who previously graduated with an MBA, flaunted a huge rock on her ring finger on her Instagram Story on Saturday, 8 November 2025, while seated in a plane with bae.

The South African reported on Sunday, 9 November 2025, that Langa and Feinberg displayed public affection after the Springboks game on Saturday, 8 November 2025, in Paris. The publication shared photos of the duo after the game in Paris.

Social media user @charah.exposed previously shared a video of Feinberg hugging the influencer after a Springboks game.

South Africans comment on their relationship

@Bobthecorner21 replied:

"Why is Sarah Langa, a 32-year-old dating Sacha Feinberg, a 23-year-old? Maybe you will help me understand?"

nosiphom39 said:

"I actually like Sarah Langa. The girl is smart and bloody educated. And she is gorgeous."

@lesofthelight wrote:

"Sarah Langa must be jailed for treason if she does nonsense there with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. I don’t even know why she’s allowed near him! Nxa!"

@UbaniUmanqoba reacted:

"Sarah Langa must leave Sacha alone man, she owes it to the country, we can’t have that young man distracted."

@MalumeEasy said:

"Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is really dating Sarah Langa. D*mn young man."

@Burnerburnerac5 commented:

"Sarah Langa wants us to know she's with Sacha Mngomezulu, hey? She's under every post, commenting nonsensical rubbish that he never replies to. Also, who is that CPT coloured baddie who is always under his comments too? You need to watch coloured huns, they'll sn*tch him angabuyi," (not come back).

@Agripa_Nhleko wrote:

"I didn't watch the game, but all I know is that Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu didn't play kahle, it's because of Sarah Langa angazi kanjani, but it's her fault."

@Njay_Sithole replied:

"I understand Sacha Feinberg not minding the age gap between him and Sarah Langa . She’s too fine."

@shiningstar_290 said:

"Isn't it ironic that Sarah Langa was heavily criticized for showing interest in 22-year-old Sacha, with many people implying that Sacha was too young? However, when a 22-year-old woman marries a man twice her age, her adulthood is suddenly not questioned."

Sarah Langa fuels engagement rumours by showing off engagement ring after PDA with Sacha Feinberg in Paris. Image: SarahLanga

Sarah Langa posts photo with bae

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African influencer Sarah Langa hinted she's in a romantic relationship on her social media account.

Speculation surrounds whether the model is involved with Springboks player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or his brother Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

South Africans previously commented on a video of Langa with model and reality TV star Nathan Soan Mngomezulu.

