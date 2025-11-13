Social media influencer Tsaka recently dragged Kharishma's ex-boyfriend and former manager on social media

Kharishma was involved in a car crash in October 2025, which claimed the life of her driver

South Africans took to social media on Thursday, 13 November 2025, to comment on Tsaka's claims

SA reacts to Tsaka's clip about Kharishma's ex-boyfriend in a video. Images: @NyambeniRamadi and MDNNews

Source: Twitter

Popular Limpopo artist Tsaka recently surprised South Africans when he made shocking allegations about Kharishma's ex-boyfriend.

Kharishma previously topped social media trends when it was revealed that her boyfriend and manager assaulted her.

The Limpopo singer, who is currently in the hospital, was recently involved in a car accident that claimed the life of her driver.

Social media user KholofeloMasterShy shared a video on his TikTok account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, of Tsaka criticising Kharishma's ex-lover.

"Kharishma. Speedy recovery, Maboss," he captioned the video.

In the clip, Tsaka says: "Hey wena Malope mfana (boy). You are up to nonsense. Before you broke up with Kharishma, 3 weeks before her car accident, you assaulted her and forced her to transfer R1 million to you, and now she's in the hospital and has nothing. You are also trying to sell her cars. I will deal with you."

The Lekompo artist also wishes Kharishma a speedy recovery and hopes she makes it out of the hospital.

South Africans respond to the video

Kgafe Tshepho replied:

"What if driver ya Kharishma was running away from Malope, unfortunately, a ba ka gare ga accident," (unfortunately, he got involved in an accident).

Jackson Maluleke responded:

"He argues like a surprise guest, occasionally showing up with a valid point."

MamaDeboys Matlawa reacted:

"Nna I believe him plus that guy deleted everything mo Facebook account ya gagwe (on his) aii."

Mpho Chilly Lekoloane commented:

"Jwale kea tshepa ge ba re Tsaka ne ele moporofeta. Daa maan o tseba ditaba e be re tlo tseba neng gore Khari o hlalane le babydaddy," (Now I believe people when they say Tsaka used to be a prophet. When we were going to learn that Khari broke up with her baby daddy?)

Kagiso Van Zii replied:

"To avoid nonsense, I'll name my daughter 'Pregnant', so whenever boys ask for her name, she'll just smile and say 'I'm Pregnant'."

Rachel Maponya reacted:

"Tsaka is insane."

Kunki Ke Nna said:

"What if zaka o bolela nnete. Why Malope a deleta everything on his FB page? (Why did Malope delete everything on his Facebook Page?). E noba zaka wa rogana, (he swears, but talks the truth). But he is right."

Ntshireletsa Wa Matebele wrote:

"And everything ye e bolelang ke Tsaka ke nnete," (Everything that Tsaka says is true).

Manganyi Refilwe Given commented:

"But does it mean something on top of the problem that he knows?"

Chenchi Papago Khutšo Seete said:

"And Tsaka Rsa ganke a bolela maaka," (Tsaka RSA never lies).

Tsaka claims Kharishma's ex-boyfriend took her money before the car crash. Image: VocalistKharishma

Source: Facebook

Kharishma's family breaks their silence after the accident

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Lekompo musician Kharishma was fighting for her life in the hospital after she was involved in a tragic car crash.

The family of the artist has opened up about the accident that occurred at the intersection of Grobler and Magazyn Streets in Polokwane.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to wish Kharishma a speedy recovery.

Source: Briefly News