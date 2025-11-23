Former reality TV star Sol Phenduka had social media buzzing over the weekend when he met Musa Khawula

A video of Khawula trying to kiss the Podcast and Chill YouTuber left South Africans laughing

Fans of the controversial blogger and former radio personality took to social media to comment on the viral clip

South Africans comment on Sol Phenduka's meeting Musa Khawula

Podcaster and TV personality Sol Phenduka left South Africans puzzled when he shared a video of himself and Musa Khawula over the weekend.

The former Kaya FM radio personality bumped into the controversial blogger at an event on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

The popular blogger, who recently caused a buzz when he was released from jail, also shared the video on his X account.

Phenduka shared a video on his X account on Sunday, 23 November 2025, of himself and blogger Musa Khawula at a club.

"Look, how I bumped into @musa_khawula. Mmusa," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Khawula is seen leaning in to kiss Phenduka, who blocks him.

South Africans react to the video

@GxamzaMkhu70619 said:

"The caption. The recently released prisoner Musa Khawula with the recently unemployed Sol share an almost kiss."

@VillageGuluva replied:

"You don't wanna hear stories tomorrow, favourite."

@Therealfugaze responded:

"Then jiki jiki (all of a sudden) the unemployed Sol Phenduka this and that Musa is something else, you laugh together with him, then he has files about you eziyisigaxa."

@KgomotsoTlhapan reacted:

"He wanted to steal a kiss, Sol wouldn't have it lol, moments later I wanted to steal a kiss but that d*mn little unemployed Sol, who now works for that funky podcast, refused. I can already see that long caption."

Khawula also shared the clip of him and Phenduka on his X account on Sunday, 23 November 2025.

"The worst thing is being confronted with fragile masculinity. Hi, @Solphendukaa," he captioned the video.

@uKilla_K wrote:

"All I'm seeing here is you trying to kiss someone without their consent. Ndaba zama fragile what what lana."

@theblacktweet99 wrote:

"May what you wanna do to our brother Sol Phenduka fail in the mighty name of Jesus."

@MbusoDlamini01 replied:

"He's calling you fragile masculinity fam, because you rejected his advances."

@MbusoDlamini01 said:

"Because you couldn't sexually harass him now, he's labeled fragile masculinity."

@morutwana reacted:

"Musa, don't force us to defend the likes of Sol Pheduka! You can't go putting your lips on strangers without their consent, nje! I would have reacted the same."

@woza_diego commented:

"Sol wants the chocolate box."

SA is concerned for popular blogger Musa Khawula

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that controversial blogger and YouTuber Musa Khawula’s supporters were concerned for him as he remained behind bars at Sun City Prison.

The blogger's supporters previously shared with News24 that the entertainment blogger was struggling with poor health in prison.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to comment on Khawula's health woes and to wish him a speedy recovery.

