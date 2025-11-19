Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to a social media user unearthing Brown Mogotsi's look-alike

The controversial North West businessman was compared to comedian Skhumba Hlophe

An X user posted a side-by-side look of the two gentlemen, and this prompted a hilarious response from Sizwe

Sizwe Dhlomo gave a hilarious response to Brown Mogotsi being compared to a comedian. Image: SizweDhlomo, Tndaba

South Africans got a little laugh after a Brown Mogotsi look-alike was unearthed. Radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo responded to the X (formerly Twitter) post, sparking hilarious responses.

The controversial North West businessman appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry this week. He testified in the commission's investigation into alleged corruption within the SAPS and the alleged political interference.

Are Brown Mogotsi and Skhumba related?

User @maphitha5 tagged Sizwe Dhlomo in his post, asking him if the South African comedian Skhumba Hlophe was related to Mogotsi or not. He then shared a photo of them, implying that they share a resemblance.

"Is Skhumba related to Oupa?" the user asked.

The side-by-side look at the two gentlemen prompted a hilarious response from the Siz the World presenter.

Check out the interactions below:

Mzansi joined in on the laughter. This is how they responded:

@SiphoMatabane laughed:

"Tell us Sizwe Dhlomo, we won't ask them."

@JosMolefe joked:

"Lmao, Christmas is coming early."

@maifo_na cried:

"The big banger himselufu madoda."

@BevestZM responded:

"The resemblance is there."

Sizwe shares thoughts on Mogotsi

The broadcaster never shies away from sharing his opinion on societal issues. On Wednesday, 19 November 2025, during his radio slot, Dhlomo mocked Mogotsi and another individual named Mary De Haas.

“Both the Madlanga Commission and the parliamentary ad hoc committee had two witnesses that can only be described as buffoons. There's nothing else you can say about them. On the one hand, he had Brown Mogotsi. On the other hand, you had Professor Mary De Haas. My goodness. What a bunch of rambling, hey? I don't even know what to say,” Dhlomo ranted.

He then tipped his hat to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and his team, saying they were ahead of the two.

“I'll tell you this. You know Mkhwanazi’s PKTT and his team, if this thing was a game, they'd be winning 10 nil because all their witnesses are coherent, they know what they're talking about and then the other side they're dealing with just a bunch of…what a bunch of losers, hey?” he asked.

Sizwe Dhlomo was floored after a person compared Brown Mogotsi to Skhumba. Image: SizweDhlomo

Sol Phenduka reacts to Mogotsi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sol Phenduka reacted to news that Brown Mogotsi would have his day before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry for two days this week.

Responding to a post, Sol said, "Hope he doesn't hold back and he is honest."

Mzansi responded to the radio star's post, sharing their strong opinions on Mogotsi and the commission. Like @ayanda_yay83058, who had faith in the commission:

"What I am sure about is that he is not ready for the line of questioning that is coming after he has presented his statement. They make sure there when it comes to putting you in the corner."

