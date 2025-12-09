Fans are buzzing as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa’s online interactions spark renewed curiosity about their relationship status

A subtle comment from the Springbok star has intensified public interest in the rumoured pair’s growing social media chemistry

Sarah Langa’s recent reflections on love, reinvention, and life in the public eye have added a new layer to the ongoing speculation

Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has shared a playful reaction to a recent photo posted by his rumoured girlfriend, Sarah Langa, on social media.

South Africa's fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu attends the South Africa captain's run training session ahead of the Autumn Nations Series. Image: Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

The rugby player and the influencer, who reportedly have an age gap of nearly a decade, continue to fuel speculation about their relationship after several affectionate photos of the pair went viral online.

Sacha has denied that he is dating the 32-year-old; however, rumours continue to circulate about Langa potentially becoming the next Springbok WAG. In another clip, she was seen cheering passionately for the Springboks, fuelling further speculation.

The two follow each other on social media and have exchanged flirty comments under posts, although neither has confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu reacts to Sarah Langa’s photo

During a work trip to Cape Town, Sarah Langa posted a picture of herself in a pink outfit. At the same time, Sacha was abroad with the Springboks. His simple response, a pink flower emoji in the comments, immediately caught the attention of fans. Many teased the rugby star for being completely taken with the model, calling him a “gone boy”.

Their online exchanges have kept the rumour mill turning, with supporters watching closely for more hints about the pair’s relationship status.

Sarah Langa is rumoured to be dating the Springboks' young star, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu. Image: Sarah Langa

Sarah Langa speaks about dating again and public scrutiny

Last month, Sarah Langa opened up during a panel discussion with lifestyle publication Nounouche. Reflecting on her publicised marriage and divorce, she spoke about the pressure that comes with being a woman in the spotlight.

She said the media often pushes untrue narratives and that women are judged harshly for leaving unhealthy relationships. Sarah encouraged others not to fear rebuilding their lives after a breakup and to embrace new experiences when dating again.

She explained that stepping out of one’s comfort zone can lead to healthier relationships. Her comments have been linked by many to her rumoured romance with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, suggesting she may be practising the very advice she shared.

She shares a mixed-race background with Sacha, having a British father and a black South African mother. She is recognised for combining beauty and brains. In addition to her career as a model and influencer, she runs several fashion businesses and holds multiple academic qualifications, including a BA in Psychology and Marketing, a postgraduate diploma in Business, an MBA from Wits, and a degree in Interior Design from the British Academy.

