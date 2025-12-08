Springbok player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s brother, Nathan Soan-Mngomezulu, recently posted a thirst trap video on his social media account

Nathan seems to be fond of showing off his six-pack, as he has many other posts online showcasing his upper body

Social media users were in awe of the model's physique and shared how much they adored him

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s brother is also breaking hearts with his looks. Image: Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu

Source: Facebook

Rising Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s older brother, Nathan Soan-Mngomezulu, left many fans flustered when he posted one of his many thirst traps on social media. While some internet users showed love for the reality star, others noted that they would still ride for the younger athlete.

The 28-year-old posted his video on 7 December, 2025, showing himself getting out of a pool on a beach at a location he had not disclosed. After walking up the steps, the young man exited the pool with a big grin at the camera.

Nathan is no stranger to showing off his toned body, as most of his posts consist either of thirst traps or him showcasing his glamorous lifestyle. The jetsetter, who previously hung out with Major League DJz, is also no stranger to showing parts of his life. In 2022, season three of Netflix's original reality series Too Hot To Handle premiered with Nathan as one of the cast members. In the show, where contestants have to stay celibate for a monetary prize, Nathan got hot and heavy with his fellow cast members, broke rules, and lost money for the group.

The heartthrob has also been linked to South African socialite Sarah Langa, whom many believe is actually in a relationship with Sacha. Neither party involved confirmed their relationship status, leaving fans to wonder about their love lives.

Sarah Langa and Nathan Soan-Mngomezulu have also attended Springbok games together. Image: @nathsoan

Source: Instagram

Internet swoons over Nathan Feinberg-Mngomezulu

A few members of the online community flocked to the comment section, gawking over Nathan's six-pack. Some social media users even said which of the two brothers they loved the most.

@michelleadams186 said to people on the internet:

"Ya'll can have Sacha, I'm taking Nathan."

@cocochanel7491 wrote in the comment section:

"Yoh! God took his time with you."

@_chantalottino__ unapologetically added under the post:

"Better than Sacha, sorry not sorry."

Seeing some of the comments, @16032000aj told the online crowd:

"This is not a competition. They are brothers, and they are both handsome in their own unique way."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Nathan's account below:

3 Other stories about the Feinberg-Mngomezulus

In another article, Briefly News reported that the brothers' father, Nick Feinberg, a radio presenter and sports writer in Cape Town, spoke about his blended family.

reported that the brothers' father, Nick Feinberg, a radio presenter and sports writer in Cape Town, spoke about his blended family. A video of Sacha as a high school learner resurfaced on social media and made South Africans rejoice and celebrate his talents as an athlete. The young man showed his powerful kick, almost breaking a window.

In October, 2025, Nick publicly challenged Elon Musk over controversial remarks he had made about South Africa's transformation laws. This was not the first time the Heart FM broadcaster made headlines for defending his views.

Source: Briefly News