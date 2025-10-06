Springbok star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s father has publicly challenged Elon Musk over his controversial remarks about South Africa’s transformation laws

The Heart FM broadcaster sparked a heated debate on social media after calling out what he described as “ignorant lies"

It’s not the first time Nick Feinberg has made headlines for defending his views or his family on issues of race and identity

Nick Feinberg, father of Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, has come out guns blazing against South African-born billionaire Elon Musk over his claims about “racist laws” in South Africa.

Feinberg, a sports radio broadcaster with Cape Town’s Heart FM, is known for being outspoken on social media. Just last weekend, following the Springboks’ emphatic 67-30 victory over Los Pumas, he responded sharply to a troll questioning why his son uses both his parents’ surnames.

Feinberg fires back at Elon Musk

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Feinberg dismissed Musk’s allegations that South Africa’s transformation policies were discriminatory in a post on Saturday, 4 October 2025.

The backlash began after a MAGA-linked account, @AliceVLAuthor, posted a clip of Musk criticising the country’s Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) policy.

The post read:

“Just a reminder that if you are a White South African citizen, you can’t own your business outright. You MUST give a portion of it to Black South Africans and employ Black South Africans.”

Feinberg quickly shut down the claim, replying with two blunt words: “Ignorant lies.”

Online debate over ‘racist laws’

His comment drew criticism from a few followers who accused him of ignoring challenges faced by white business owners. Unshaken, Feinberg responded:

“Name a single law that forces a white South African to have black shareholders, directors, or partners to run a private business. You can’t.”

When another user insisted Musk was right, Feinberg ended the exchange with a sarcastic jab:

“That’s simply false, and I’m not wasting energy on another pointless argument. Ask ChatGPT or Grok if you need clarity.”

Not his first online clash

It’s not the first time Feinberg has found himself in an online spat over race-related issues. He previously defended his son after social media users speculated about Sacha’s racial identity.

According to the SABC, Sacha is the grandson of Barry Feinberg, an anti-apartheid artist, poet, and writer who played a key role in designing publicity materials for the liberation movement. The Springbok star is of mixed heritage, born to a white British father and a black Zulu mother.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu began his professional career with Western Province, making his Currie Cup Premier Division debut in 2021 against the Free State Cheetahs. His contract with the Stormers has been extended until 2027.

Although eligible to play for England through his father, Sacha chose to represent South Africa. He was included in the Springboks’ year-end tour squad in October 2022, called up for the alignment camp in March 2024, and made his test debut in June 2024 against Wales, scoring one penalty and two conversions as a substitute.

