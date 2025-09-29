Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu lit up the field in Durban, showcasing his skill with a series of decisive plays that secured a commanding win for the Springboks

Off the pitch, the young star faced questions about his surname, prompting a clear and proud response from his father, Nick Feinberg

The 23-year-old’s achievements are rooted in a family legacy of talent and activism, with close relatives making their mark in sports, media, and social causes

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has been making headlines not just for his exploits on the rugby but also for the conversation surrounding his name.

Following a standout performance against Argentina, the 23-year-old Springbok was awarded Man of the Match after scoring a hat-trick of tries in Durban, helping South Africa to a commanding 67-30 victory.

But off the field, a troll on social media sparked discussion by questioning why Sacha uses both his parents’ surnames.

Nick Feinberg hits back

Nick Feinberg, Sacha’s father and a well-known Heart FM DJ and sports journalist for the Daily Voice, addressed the comment on his X account.

The troll wrote:

“When this kid first broke through, he was known only as Mngomezulu. Did you pressure him into including your hard-to-pronounce name for such moments?”

Nick’s response was firm and clear:

“I don’t normally answer stuff like this. But to satisfy whatever deep need you are servicing, the answer to that is no.”

As seen in the tweet below:

He also thanked the public for their support after Sacha’s dominant showing in Durban, acknowledging the outpouring of admiration for his son.

A family of achievers

Sacha’s choice to carry both surnames reflects his diverse family heritage. He is the son of British-born Nick Feinberg and South African Zulu advocate Makhosazana Mngomezulu.

His mother often shares messages of support for Sacha on social media, while Nick has spoken openly about the pride he feels:

“I’ve been on the radio probably over 25 years. But now I’m completely redundant, and I’m just known as Sacha’s dad.”

The family legacy extends further. Nick’s father, Barry Feinberg, was a distinguished artist, poet, and anti-Apartheid activist who contributed significantly behind the scenes in creating publicity materials for the movement.

Sacha is not the only member of the family in the spotlight. His older brother, Nathan Mngomezulu, is a model and Netflix personality, known for his appearances on Too Hot To Handle. Nathan frequently shares his admiration for Sacha’s achievements on social media.

From his incredible rugby performances to the pride his family carries, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu continues to make waves both on and off the field, celebrating his heritage in his own way.

Ball in hand, the Mngomezulu was on another level. From fly-half, he weaved through 13 defenders, stormed to 134 metres off 14 carries, and punched holes with three decisive line breaks.

Beyond the raw numbers, what stood out was how he dominated every one of those categories across the match, the kind of all-round influence that tilted the contest firmly in South Africa’s favour.

