South African rapper Cassper Nyovest recently shared photos from his maternity shoot with his wife, Pulane

The pair donned matching outfits, embracing one another as they looked forward to the new addition to their family

This comes after Mufasa shared the news with the world at his recent concert, receiving rave reactions from the online community

Cassper Nyovest shared a look inside his maternity shoot with his wife. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojaki, are expecting their first child together, and fans finally got to see their official maternity shoot.

Posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, 7 December 2025, the rapper shared his pictures posing with his blushing bride in matching outfits, featuring her ready-to-pop belly. Despite having expressed slight discontent about the gender of his baby, the rapper's caption suggested he had made peace with being a girl-dad.

"Too much to celebrate. God blessed my wife and I with a beautiful baby girl. I am filling up everything, lol!"

The couple wore matching all-denim looks, posed in a picnic setup in the front yard of their mansion. In another shoot, taken indoors, the pair wore identical beige outfits. In both shoots, Pulane confidently flaunted her baby bump, gently caressing it in all the photos.

Cassper Nyovest and Pulane Mojaki wore matching outfits for their adorable maternity shoot. Image: casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

News of their pregnancy was announced by Mufasa himself at his Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert on 6 December, where the pictures from their maternity shoot were broadcast across the venue's screens and instantly broke the internet.

The couple wed in April 2024 in a tight-knit traditional celebration. The rapper had previously been in a relationship with Thobeka "Bexx" Majozi, with whom he had his first child, Khotso.

Fans flooded the comment section with warm congratulatory messages for the couple.

See the pictures from Cassper and Pulane's maternity shoot below.

Fans and peers celebrate Cassper Nyovest and his wife

Celebrity friends were ecstatic and congratulated the couple on their growing family. Read some of their comments below.

Miss South Africa 2025 Qhawe Mazaleni said:

"Congratulations!"

Cassper's best friend, socialite Carpo More was happy:

"We thank God, congratulations."

Kwaito legend Kabelo Mabalane wrote:

"A star is born. Congrats, mom and dad, @pulane_phoolo@casspernyovest."

Sangoma and DJ Gogo Skhotheni was ecstatic:

"I'm happy as though it's about me, hle. Congratulations!'

Amid the wave of congratulatory messages from supporters has been harsh criticism from other online users, who revisited a major scandal from Cassper's relationship with Bexx.

A few months after Mufasa and his missus tied the knot, Bexx took social media by storm with a heart-wrenching Instagram post reflecting on the challenges of caring for her sickly child, who was diagnosed with cancer at a few months old.

In the post, she also revealed that while she was battling with the emotions of watching her son suffer, Cassper neglected them and began cheating, only to marry "the other woman" years later.

Mzansi questions Cassper Nyovest's faith

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the rapper performing a worship song at the Fill Up Toyota Stadium concert.

Online users accused Mufasa of being a "performative Christian," while criticising his supporters for failing to see it.

