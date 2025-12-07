Setswana musician Cassper Nyovest is expecting his second child with his wife, Pulane Mojake

The rapper reportedly announced at his stadium event over the weekend that he is going to be a father again

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to comment on viral photos of Pulane Mojake's pregnancy

SA comments on photos of Cassper Nyovest's wife's pregnancy. Images: Cassper Nyovest

Award-winning rapper Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane Mojake, have confirmed their pregnancy with photos.

The musician first sparked pregnancy rumours in April 2025, when he shared a dance video of himself with a fake pregnancy bump on his Instagram account.

The North West-born musician, who has a son with businesswoman Thobeka Majozi, reportedly announced Pulane's pregnancy at his concert on Saturday, 6 December 2025.

News channel MDN News shared on its X account on Sunday, 7 December 2025, that the rapper and his wife are expecting their first baby together.

"Cassper Nyovest and his wife, Pulane, are expecting a child," wrote the channel.

Social media responds to the wife's pregnancy news

@TsoanaRanyali wrote:

"Hopefully, he’ll be present with the second one if anything goes wrong."

@Sports_Musik replied:

"Musa shouldn’t see this."

@FlowVersatile responded:

"I was worried she was just a trophy wife, S/O."

@ZolekaMaseko15 reacted:

"Well, at least there is one fill-up that's successful. Congrats."

@sim_bells wrote:

"I thought Cassper can't make kids anymore. Congrats to our bro...First thing to do after a child's birth is DNA."

@NtrizaMaggz responded:

"Hope he's not gonna bamba another lahle rhaaaaaaaa."

@kokieDiale said:

"Congratulations to them. At least he's married and won't pull the disappearing act, hopefully."

@ReallyHimFashoo reacted:

"Just remember that they once said bro can’t make kids. God is great! Congrats Nyovest."

@MBGsupplies12 wrote:

"I just wonder how his baby mom is feeling."

@Pinkylee_cooper reacted:

"It’s never easy, but she will get over it. She has no other choice but to move on, for good."

@UminathiZulu said:

"She must get her own husband to fall pregnant for."

@TheFixer000 responded:

"Two successful fill-ups in one year."

@RekabDeyas wrote:

"I believe this is when the sex addiction mode kicks in again."

@_Awongwa replied:

I am waiting for you to break the news; at least you were respectful."

@FootballStage_1 reacted:

"I'm glad he's not shooting blanks."

@kingscelo_05 said:

"Abuti (brother) fill-up, and he's filling up everywhere."

@RealTshemedi replied:

"Cassper is announcing that he and his wife are expecting. This is nice, man."

@Ayandamzolo_ said:

"I knew it, because the girl just disappeared."

Photos of Cassper Nyovest's wife's pregnancy trends. Images: CassperNyovest

Cassper Nyovest and wife, Pulane allegedly pregnant

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in April 2024 that musician Cassper Nyovest and his new wife, Pulane, were allegedly expecting their first child.

News of the couple's alleged pregnancy started circulating when their relationship was exposed, and is reportedly the reason they tied the knot.

The couple's wedding celebrations made headlines on social media and received mixed reactions from social media users.

