South African music producer Prince Kaybee also has a lookalike who is famous in the US

The popular American singer Brent Faiyaz posted a picture of himself, where he looked identical to the Charlotte hitmaker

Many netizens couldn't believe how identical they looked, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Prince Kaybee has a doppelganger in America. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Haibo! Mzansi has finally stumbled upon Prince Kaybee's American lookalike. The popular singer Brent Faiyaz had many netizens confused on social media with the recent picture he posted of himself.

On Tuesday, 2 December 2025, Brent shared his latest mirror selfie on sX (formerly Twitter), which many netizens thought was the controversial music producer whose sexuality was previously questioned.

An online user @_Hybreed_, even asked South Africans if he wasn't the only one who had to scroll again to make sure that it was the Charlotte hitmaker.

See the picture below:

SA reacts to Prince Kaybee's lookalike

Shortly after the picture of Brent Faiyaz went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but spot the similarities between him and Prince Kaybee. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@murphygee5 said:

"I'm still trying to process how this is not him."

@BuhleTheFirst wrote:

"Only after reading what you said did I realise that it's not Prince Kaybee."

@Mafika_TM commented:

"God duplicated him in America and thought we wouldn't notice."

@Thapelo_Advisor responded:

"I definitely did think it was him, I had to look twice."

@Gazi_Lobukhosi replied:

"Prince Kaybee's body is ripped with muscles. I just knew it wasn't him."

@TMCrazzzy commented:

"I understand the angle, but KB would be nowhere near the top frame of the door."

@acapricornsview stated:

"I’ve spent the whole day wondering why Brent would post Prince Kaybee, and I just zoomed in and I — wow, uncanny!"

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's lookalike. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

A look at 3 celebs' doppelgangers

Mzansi’s celebrated rugby star, Siya Kolisi, had a rocky year after news of his divorce from Rachel broke. To steer away from his relationship saga, South Africans buzzed over his lookalike.

A young lady who resembled the late South African music icon Brenda Fassie had Mzansi doing a double take. The woman trended online after serenading her doppelgänger’s statue.

Mzansi was unimpressed by a Michael Jackson doppelgänger who attempted to do the viral Tshwala Bami dance challenge on TikTok. Unlike the late popstar, the gent failed to bust sweet moves that could make fans faint in amazement.

Prince Kaybee fires shots at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma

In more entertainment stories. Briefly News previously reported that the beef between Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa is a real-life definition of the statement, “impi yamadoda ayipheli”. Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa have been throwing shade at each other for years. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker took to his X account on Thursday, 8 May, and picked up where they left off.

Netizens filled the comments with hilarious reactions. While others dragged Prince Kaybee for starting beef with DJ Maphorisa, others laughed along with him.

Source: Briefly News