Prince Kaybee Reacts to Photoshopped Pic of Him and Lasizwe, SA in Stitches: “Let Him Cook”
- South African music producer Prince Kaybee was stunned to see a photoshopped picture of himself and Lasizwe
- The controversial tweep Chris Excel shared the photoshopped snap, which Prince Kaybee reacted to on social media
- Many netizens were in stitches upon seeing the image, and flooded the comment section with their opinion
Bathong, Prince Kaybee found himself trending on social media again following Lasizwe's bold move to ask him out on a date in public.
Things have been getting spicy since Dambuza's brave request to the popular music producer who recently lost his mother. On Monday, 1 December 2025, the Charlotte hitmaker came across a photoshopped picture of himself and Lasizwe Dambuza on social media.
The hilarious picture was created by the famous, controversial tweep Chris Excel after Prince Kaybee agreed to go on a date with the content creator.
Kaybee said:
"Lol, bro do you always have photoshopped replies ready on your phone for any situation?"
See the picture below:
Netizens react to photoshopped pic of them
Shortly after the picture went viral on social media, many netizens were left in stitches, and others flooded the comment section with their reactions to it. Here's what they had to say below:
@Sports_Musik said:
"Yoh, he has memes for everything and is always ready for anything I am telling you. Nkare ke robot, but let him cook."
@BoyiPcz wrote:
"Whoever comes at Chris must be ready. I've never seen someone who pulls memes/videos for everything. Le Daily Sun ya Daily Sun can't compete."
@TonywawiSa commented:
"I also think this account is managed by some IT company where 200 people are employed, cause there’s no way Chris is prepared for everything every day."
@Tito_Smallweni responded:
"Prince won't dare go to that date.. Bro doesn't trust himself to make it back without a scandal."
Who is Prince Kaybee?
Prince was born in Senekal in 1992. Senekal is located near Welkom in the Free State, South Africa. Prince’s father is known as Mr Motsamai. He has 35 siblings. His dad, now deceased, had a total of 36 children, with Prince being the youngest of all his children and the only child born to her mother.
At some point, Kaybee admitted to not knowing all of his siblings by name. This situation was a result of family politics that hindered his efforts to get to know more about his siblings and even meet them personally.
Prince Kaybee fires shots at DJ Maphorisa and Scotts Maphuma
In more entertainment stories. Briefly News previously reported that the beef between Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa is a real-life definition of the statement, “impi yamadoda ayipheli”. Prince Kaybee and DJ Maphorisa have been throwing shade at each other for years. The Fetch Your Life hitmaker took to his X account on Thursday, 8 May, and picked up where they left off.
Netizens filled the comments with hilarious reactions. While others dragged Prince Kaybee for starting beef with DJ Maphorisa, others laughed along with him.
