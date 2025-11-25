Award-winning South African producer and DJ Prince Kaybee clarified his sexuality after a claim by a social media user

The social media user made the allegation while reacting to a video of Prince Kaybee in a tailor-made suit

Social media users reacted with mixed advice, with some urging Prince Kaybee to ignore the allegations

Prince Kaybee clarified his sexuality on Twitter. Image: princekaybee_sa

Renowned producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has broken his silence on rumours that he is bisexual.

The Fetch Your Life hitmaker has had a fair share of controversies over the years, with some of his private pictures being leaked online. Now, Prince Kaybee found himself at the centre of allegations about his sexuality.

Prince Kaybee responds to claims he is bisexual

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, social media user @amahle_jun72374 reacted to a video in which Prince Kaybee was dressed in a tailor-made suit. The social media user alleged that Prince Kaybee was bisexual. The post was captioned:

“The bisexual Prince Kaybee.”

In the video, the Children of the South hitmaker was sauntering while feeling himself. Watch the video below:

The allegation that he is bisexual caught Prince Kaybee by surprise, prompting the DJ to question the origin of the rumour that he is bisexual. The post was captioned:

“Where does the rumour that I am bisexual come from?”

See the post below:

In a subsequent post, Prince Kaybee shut down the rumour, suggesting that he is only interested in women.

What SA said after Prince Kaybee clarified his sexuality

In the comments, social media users taunted Prince Kaybee with hilarious responses. While some suggested why one would think Prince Kaybee is bisexual, others urged him to sue.

Here are some of the comments:

@hellostill_ suggested:

“Sue them.”

@mn_terror joked:

“From those dress tweets 🤣😂”

@Narciissus_ said:

“People are just farming engagements, champ. 😂😂 But ke maybe this would be the moment to clear those rumours.”

@nt_leonard joked:

“So, you are playing for both teams, Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana.”

@Temosho_M4 advised:

“You shouldn't bother responding to things like these.”

@LosBlancosJ asked:

“Why are you entertaining it?”

@n7pho_ claimed:

“This rumour stems from you interacting with queer people with kindness and respect on the TL, so they assume you must be one of them. Your only fault is literally being nice and kind to everyone.”

Cyan Boujee accused Prince Kaybee of using her private video for clout. Image: princekaybee_sa

