Footage of Diddy at Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Fort Dix, New Jersey, was shared with the media

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, TMZ shared footage of Diddy in prison on Instagram

Social media reactions were mixed, with some applauding Diddy, while others questioned why the footage was leaked

It seems wherever he is, Sean “Diddy” Combs cannot evade the prying eye of the paparazzi. The first videos of the disgraced hip-hop mogul, now behind bars, surfaced online, prompting various reactions.

Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI), Fort Dix, New Jersey, after being convicted on two of the five charges that he faced. According to videos shared by TMZ, Diddy has gone from Bad Boy to Book Boy, at least in his new gig behind bars.

First video of Diddy at FCI Fort Dix leaks

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, TMZ shared silent clips of Diddy working in the media library at FCI Fort Dix. The post was captioned:

“EXCLUSIVE 🚨 New video shows Diddy wrapping up his work for the evening on Friday at Fort Dix's media library located in the chapel, where he helps give movies and religious materials to inmates.”

In the videos, Diddy is wearing a grey sweatsuit and a brown beanie. He appears composed and even cracks a brief smile, proving that prison life is not breaking him.

Watch the video below:

Diddy’s current prison role involves sorting and distributing media materials. According to a report by eurweb, Diddy earns 12 to 40 cents per hour.

Fans react to leaked video of Diddy in prison

After TMZ shared the footage on Instagram, social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. Several users applauded Diddy for keeping his head up, while others criticised the person who leaked the video to the media.

Here are some of the comments:

zatirarose said:

“His kids will be happy knowing their dad is in good spirits.”

tay_knows_best shared:

“Dude is always smiling. I’d be crying and repenting every day if I were him.”

bi_dubb alleged:

“Diddy paying good commissary for this footage to be leaked 😂😂”

Floridaoranginaal remarked:

“To go from a music mogul to prison is crazy! I can’t imagine. What a humbling experience. At least I’d hope.”

princessaprielsmith predicted:

“A correction officer is about to lose his job and pension. Fort Dix is about to go on lockdown!”

dd__mbuyi asked:

“What is the reason behind showing this to the public?”

preciousmuir said:

“I hope Diddy is actually doing rehab and therapy as well. That’s why he begged to be put in that prison location 😒 not only to be washing clothes and handing out DVDs 😑”

tori_l_haliburton questioned:

“What do y'all want him to be doing? Lying in the bed crying? I’m confused.”

clockthatteapodcasters suggested:

“I hope he sues whoever is leaking videos of him in prison.”

Diddy allegedly stirs trouble in prison

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Diddy allegedly threw tantrums at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy reportedly stirred trouble as another inmate, Luigi Mangione, was getting all the love. The rapper believed that he was getting so much hate, whereas Luigi, someone who was seen on camera murdering a CEO, got love.

