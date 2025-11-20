Former Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ) star Mpumi Mophatlane, popularly known as Mrs Mops, shared photos wearing a red form-fitting gown

The photos were reshared on Twitter on Sunday, 16 November 2025, sparking massive attention

Eagle-eyed fans noticed details about her body, leading to speculation that she had undergone surgery or had a certain body part pierced

‘Mommy Club’ star Mrs Mops sparked surgery speculation after showing off her figure in a form-fitting dress. Image: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

Former The Mommy Club star Mpumi Mophatlane, popularly known as Mrs Mops, set tongues wagging online after showing off her curves in a red form-fitting gown.

Mrs Mops previously dominated headlines after going through a rough financial patch, which forced her to take a backseat from The Mommy Club and become a friend of the show.

Mrs Mops shows off her curves in new photos

On Saturday, 15 November 2025, the reality TV star and entrepreneur shared photos of herself on her Instagram account. In the photos, Mrs Mops was a sight to behold in a red gown designed and tailored by Al Closet. The post was captioned:

“Lady in red ❤️”

On Sunday, 16 November 2025, social media user @FrwontouAgain reshared some of Mrs Mops' photos on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“mpumi mophatlane”

In the photos, Mrs Mops wore a floor-length red gown with long sleeves and a deep plunging neckline, which gave a glimpse of her cleavage. The red dress is cinched at the waist with a decorative, jewelled brooch, highlighting her curves.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts as Mrs Mops shows off curves in red dress

The photos left social media users on Twitter feeling hot under the collar. Eagle-eyed social media users noticed a detail about her cleavage, which sparked more wild reactions. Some speculated that Mrs Mops had a mommy makeover similar to that of former Uthando Nesthembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni. At the time of writing, Mrs Mops had neither confirmed nor denied undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Here are some of the comments:

@olluu__ said:

"She got the baddies pierced 😍"

@Kelo_kelzy asked:

“Which hurts the most between nose, belly and cleavage?”

@zithobemacheli questioned:

“Who did Mpumi’s body? 🥹”

@mphiletm queried:

“What did she do to the lips?”

@KgarebeKuye claimed:

“One of the greatest transformations in the country! She was not like this in her season of RHOJ!”

@_babybearr gushed:

“I was not familiar with her game 🫦She always looked like this?”

@LadySkollie declared:

“The hottest from the Housewife franchise worldwide.”

@jose_United88 said:

“This woman is beautiful, man.”

@mandibabe1 highlighted:

“It's interesting (derogatory) how the general sentiment in the comments is that her husband doesn't deserve her beauty because he's plus-sized. Fatphobia when I catch you 😠😠.”

Mzansi couldn't stop talking about Mrs Mops' transformation. Image: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

Dineo Moloisane shuts down BBL rumours

While Mrs Mops has not addressed rumours that she went under the knife, Dineo Moloisane responded to rumours she had a BBL, as previously reported by Briefly News.

While denying the BBL claims, Dineo admitted to having undergone certain other procedures. Dineo Moloisane was forced to break her silence after her banging photos flooded the internet.

