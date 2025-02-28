Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane announced her departure from The Mommy Club and will now be a friend of the show

Mrs Mops and her husband, Isaac, are set to lose their Waterkloof mansion, which will be auctioned to settle a R9 million debt

The couple almost lost the mansion in 2023 after R5,8 million was offered, but they managed to recover it before Nedbank approved the purchase

Mrs Mops confirms her exit from 'The Mommy Club' as her mansion goes on auction. Image: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

It never rains for Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane, who has now confirmed her exit from The Mommy Club amid financial woes.

Mrs Mops exits 'The Mommy Club' as mansion goes on auction

The reality TV star and actress surprised The Mommy Club cast members and viewers when she announced that she would be taking a backseat from the show. In the recent episode of The Mommy Club Season 3, Mrs Mops announced that going forward, she’ll be a friend of the show.

Sunday World has confirmed that Mrs Mops and her husband, Isaac, are set to lose their expansive Waterkloof mansion. The couple’s five-bedroom mansion was relisted for auction as they look to settle a R9 million debt owed to Nedbank.

The two-storey mansion, which goes on auction on Wednesday, 5 March, has staff quarters, a double garage, and a swimming pool.

Apart from five bedrooms, the mansion also comes with a dressing room, a pyjama lounge and a swimming pool on the first floor.

The mansion’s ground floor features a formal patio, a wine cellar, two bedrooms with bathrooms, a study, a guest toilet, laundry, and an entry hall. Anyone hoping to purchase the luxurious mansion has to part away with a R50,000 registration fee. Interested buyers held an onsite viewing on Wednesday.

The couple almost lost the double-storey mansion after it was previously listed for auction in 2023 under Bidders Choice. After an offer of R5.8 million was made, Mrs Mops and her husband recovered the mansion before Nedbank approved the purchase.

Mrs Mops debunks divorce rumours

Aside from the financial woes, Mrs Mops has had to deal with rumours surrounding her marriage.

Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane set the record straight regarding her marriage. Image: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

In January this year, the reality TV star had to clear the air after rumours surfaced that she and her husband were getting a divorce. During a candid Ask Me Anything QnA, Mpumi brushed aside the rumours.

“There are always rumours that I am leaving my husband. It is not true. I am here, and I am here for life. I am in love with my baby daddy,” Mpumi said while sipping some champagne.

After pouring cold water on the divorce rumours, the former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member spoke in depth about her relationship and dropped gems about married life.

Nonku Williams will be married in 'RHOD' Season 5

In more reality TV news, Briefly News recently reported that the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) is coming back for Season 5.

Showmax released a teaser trailer featuring fan favourite Nonku Williams. The teaser trailer caused a buzz on social media after Nonku Williams declared that she would be married in RHOD Season 5.

Source: Briefly News