The Mommy Club 's Mrs Mops and her husband Isaac Mophatlane are allegedly facing some financial difficulties

Mrs Mops is well-known for being a reality TV personality who leads a lavish lifestyle with her wealthy businessman hubby, Isaac Mophatlane

Online users shared their reactions to speculations about Mrs Mops and Isaac Mophatlane's Pretoria family home

Mrs Mops got tongues wagging on social media. The reality TV cast member on The Mommy Club is reportedly going through a financial rough patch.

People speculated about Mrs Mops and Isaac Mophatlane's house in Waterkloof. Online users debated the allegations about Mrs Mops and Isaac Mophatlane's financial struggles.

Mrs Mops allegedly in financial trouble

A post by @sanelenkosi alleges that Mrs Mops' home with her husband Isaac was put up for auction. The X user alleged that the couple was not able to settle the R9 million that they owed to Nedbank. See the post below:

Mrs Mops often surrounded by rumours

In 2023, Briefly News reported that Mrs Mops was subject to rumours of financial troubles. It was alleged that her double-storey mansion was auctioned for more than R5 million.

Mrs Mops also had to speak out after people speculated that she was going through a divorce. There were allegations that she is no longer with her husband, even during her time on Real Housewives of Johannesburg. Mrs Mops later addressed the allegations on her YouTube channel in a Q&A. She gave people advice about maintaining a strong marriage.

SA slams rumours about Mrs Mops' home

Many people commented on the post in doubt that Mrs Mops and her husband had money troubles. Peeps referenced that Isaac built an IT company worth more than a billion rands as a reason why they are unlikely to be financially challenged. Others who were convinced commented on the reality TV star's attitude while on the Mommy Club.

@JamesZwane07 said:

"This can’t be correct, this man sold BCX for so much money."

@nyoaneng wrote:

"Something is fishy here. This guy and his late twin brother sold their company (BCX) to Telkom for over a billion rands."

@lioneszT wondered:

"What if someone needs to raise cash quickly? You could consider auctioning your own home. This doesn’t refer to third parties or banks putting properties up for auction, but rather you taking the initiative to sell your house through an auction yourself."

@MissLihleM commented:

"This is embarrassing coz Mrs Mops acts like she’s better than everyone else🤷🏾‍♂️"

@shaz___m remarked:

"Let’s see if she’ll stand by him "

@queenshokane speculated:

"They could have downsized long time ago."

Gcina Mkhize's mansion on the market

Briefly News previously reported that award-winning South African actress Gcina Mkhize reportedly faces eviction from her lush mansion after the bank sold the home. The actress' house was allegedly sold after she failed to pay for it.

Isibaya actress Gcina Mkhize has been ordered to leave her mansion after it was sold at an auction. The star and her children are reportedly living in fear because they could get evicted any time.

According to The South African, businessman Tevin Mashila is the new owner of the lush property after buying it at an auction in October last year. Mashila noted that he got the house after bidding.

