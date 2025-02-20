South African radio personality Lerato Kganyago recently responded to the backlash she faced over the purchase of Sterland Mall

The Metro FM radio presenter excitedly announced that her husband bought the Sterkand Mall in Sunnyside, which he rebranded as the Ndlala Mall

One social media hater questioned why Kganyago's husband's name was featured prominently on the mall

Lerato Kganyago responded to critics on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Bathong! Lerato Kganyago never catches a break on social media. The radio personality recently announced that her husband, Thami Ndlala, expanded their business after purchasing the Sterland Mall in Sunnyside, Pretoria. Still, it seems like not many people were genuinely happy for the couple.

Lerato Kganyago claps back at haters.

Social media has been buzzing ever since Metro FM radio presenter Lerato Kganyago announced their business expansion in January 2025. The couple on Valentine's Day celebrated their mall as it was near completion.

According to TshisaLIVE, Lerato Kgayango decided to respond to the backlash they have received regarding the purchase of the Sterland Mall in Pretoria. This was after a hater questioned why Kganyago's husband named the mall after him.

The hater said:

"Did he have to mention by Thami Ndlala, that's the problem with black people, we make noise when we have money. Real wealth is silent, if it was a white guy owning this building, you would know."

But the radio personality didn't let that pass as she quickly clapped back at the hater, calling them evil people who don't want to see another Black person prosper.

She said:

"You are a bunch of evil people that hate black success. Is Rupert silently running your lives in this country? Or is the self-hatred in your blood? Did you want me to put your dad's name?"

Lerato Kganyago proves she is a hotel owner

In a similar vein, in 2022, after LKG excitedly shared that her hubby had bought a boutique hotel in Johannesburg, she also received backlash from netizens who alleged that she was lying about being a hotel owner.

The media personality took to Instagram and clarified that she was more than just the face of Hotel 12 on Hillel Villa. She issued a statement correcting the misinformation.

The stat said:

"We can confirm Ms Kganyago is the owner of AMOUR Restaurant as well as part owner of the 12 On Hillel property. We dispel all information resorted otherwise as false and malicious, and we have already taken legal action against City Press."

What you need to know about Lerato Kganyago

Lerato Kganyago, born on 22 July 1982 in Soweto, attended Ipolokeng Primary School before completing her high school education at Boksburg High, where she matriculated. She furthered her studies at Damelin College, earning a Travel, Tourism, and Public Relations Diploma.

In 2020, at 37, Lerato married Gauteng businessman Thami Ndlela in a traditional wedding. The ceremony, held during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, followed strict safety measures. However, their marriage was short-lived, ending just two months later.

Lerato Kganyago allegedly buys a new car

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Lerato Kganyago's alleged new purchase - a stunning Mercedes-Benz.

The radio personality was captured in a cool video driving her gorgeous new ride and had fans singing her praises.

