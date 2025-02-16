Lerato Kganyago recently showed her Instagram followers that her husband Thami Ndlala got busy for Valentine's Day

The media personality is well known for always receiving extravagant Valentine's gifts and her bae didn't disappoint in 2025

Lerato Kganyago shared an update about one of their business ventures, which she flexed in the month of love

Lerato Kganyago proudly showed off what her husband was working on in time for Valentine's Day since they bought a mall. The radio personality's husband, Thami Ndlala, made another massive gesture to his wife on the day of love.

Lerato Kganyago showed she had a Valentine's Day recap at Ndlala mall in video. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: UGC

Valentine's Day was dubbed Lerato Kganyago Day when the couple went viral because of Thami Ndlala's extravagant gifts for her. Lerato Kganyago showed people what she got up on Valentine's Day in 2025.

Lerato Kganyago flexes for Valentine's Day

On Instagram Stories, Lerato shared the almost-finished Ndlala Mall a day after Valentine's Day. The clip showed that a video of their romantic Valentine's Day was projected on the screen in the mall. Lerato revealed that the mall will include new restaurants, a barbershop, a hair extension store, apartments and a nightclub. Watch the video reposted by blogger Maphepha Ndaba:

SA gushes over Lerato Kganyago's Valentine's Day

People shared their reactions after seeing Lerato Kganyago's Valentine's Day spoils. Online users remarked that Thami must be over heels in love with Lerato.

Lerato Kganyago has always been considered the queen of Valentine's Day. Image: @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

@khaniysamabece cheered:

"And here’s to Black Excellence! 🙌🏾❤️🥂🍾 "

aphnarachel wrote:

"Whatever Lerato said in her prayers amen."

miss_sindelo gushed:

"Congratulations to the Queen 👸 Mother ❤️🙌"

nadia_coomalo said:

"O Lerato bayathandwa bo! mese kuba yithi ke 😔😭"

njabulo_magic_real admitted:

"I'm jealous🙌"

