Lerato Kganyago has allegedly added a multi-million-rand car to her growing collection

The radio personality seemingly splurged on the upgraded Mercedes-Benz V-Class worth over R2M

A video of Lerato Kganyago driving her alleged new ride is making the rounds online

Lerato Kganyago reportedly splurged on the upgraded Mercedes-Benz V-Class. Images: leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

Rumour has it that Lerato Kganyago added another shiny toy to her garage!

Did Lerato Kganyago buy a new car?

Our fave, Lerato Kganyago, is apparently the proud owner of a stunning Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

The DJ/ radio personality was captured in a cool video driving the multi-million-rand car, which is the latest upgrade of the famous Mercedes bus.

And the price tag? The new V-Class is valued at R2.2M a piece, and considering Lerato's lavish lifestyle, not to mention spoils from her hubby, there's no doubt that she may have splurged on the fancy ride.

However, there's no telling whether Lerato bought the car or was simply fulfilling a brand partnership. Instagram user, streetfameculture, shared a clip of the DJ driving and later exiting her alleged car, looking like a bag of money:

"@leratokganyago purchased the updated Mercedes-Benz V-Class bus with the new bold look with the price tag of R2.2 Million."

Mzansi reacts to Lerato Kganyago's alleged car

Netizens were impressed by Lerato's rumoured new ride:

therealzuqa said:

"The mag is giving Golf MK1 from Linesia."

lee_dumagp hyped Lerato up:

"Mother!"

mikuso.t claimed:

"That's that SAFTA money right there!"

4g_juniors_ was confused:

"Bathong, @mercedesbenzsa, you guys lied to us. You said the vehicle was not officially released mos? You even said there was no waiting list as yet."

