Award-winning television and media personality Lerato Kganyago turned 40 years old this week. We're joining the celebration by showing some of the luxury cars the DJ has posted on Instagram. From a Porsche 911 Cabriolet to a lux Rolls Royce, the star has supreme taste in whips. These are the top five posts with cars her 2.8 million followers on Instagram are lucky to see.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ and entrepreneur Lerato Kganyago enjoys the finer things in life, including luxury cars. Image: Instagram

Source: UGC

The multitalented Lerato Kganyago wears many different hats as her entrepreneurial spirit shines through. According to her Instagram bio, the 40-year-old is the founder of FlutterByLKG, host of the reality fashion show Project Runway and the third-best Female DJ on the African continent.

Kganyago's beauty saw her named Miss Jam Alley in 2002 and Miss Soweto in 2005, according to the SABC. The Soweto-born media personality enjoys the fruits of her hard work and is a big fan of luxury whips. These are the five best pics Kganyago has with cool cars.

1. Porsche 911 Cabriolet

The soft life of open-top motoring suits the summer style of Kganyago, and this powerful Porsche 911 is the perfect fit for the DJ.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

According to Porsche, the 992 version of the Carrera Cabriolet is priced from R2 055 000.

2. Rolls-Royce Wraith

When the media personality travels around the world, Kganyago enjoys whips in foreign countries. The 40-year-old was photographed in a cool Rolls-Royce Wraith model with LED lights fitted to the roof to emulate the night sky.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Wraith is powered by a 6.6-litre, turbocharged V12 engine, and the price is only available on application.

3. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Another cool pic Kganyago took in the Wraith shows off the British luxury whip's plush leather interior and wood panels. The two-door car features a gleaming blue paint and silver finish along the door line and hood.

According to Rolls-Royce, the Wraith is fitted with an air suspension that irons out bumps in the road and offers a smooth ride.

4. Porsche 911

Kganyago's 911 Carrera Cabriolet is arguably one of Porsche's most iconic models and blends supercar performance with open-top driving.

In terms of performance, the Carrera Cabriolet is powered by a six-cylinder engine with 283kW and 450Nm, Porsche reports.

5. Bentley Continental

The DJ loves British luxury cars, and another cool post on her timeline features a Bentley Continental GT.

This two-door sleek model is powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged petrol engine producing 404kW and 770Nm to propel the large grand tourer to a top speed of 318km/h, Bentley reports.

Lerato Kganyago marks 40th birthday: 5 Photos of the star living the soft life

Media personality and one of Africa's top DJs, Lerato Kganyago celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday, 23 July, Briefly News reports.

It's hard to believe Kganyago is 40 years old, the star must be ageing backwards because she doesn't look a day over 30.

Her followers have lauded Lerato for consistently showing them how to live luxurious lives. Peeps have always been glued to their phones, waiting for the content they signed up for from their fav.

As the star celebrates another trip around the sun, Briefly News complied five pictures where the celebrity showed off her lush lifestyle.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News