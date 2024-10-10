Our fave, Makazole Mapimpi, is sporting a stunning new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The Springboks star showed off his new ride after the automotive company handed it over

Mzansi showed love to Mapimpi and congratulated him on his new car, and can't wait to see more of it

Mercedes-Benz gifted Makazole Mapimpi a new Mercedes-Benz S-class. Images: makazoli

Source: Instagram

Makazole Mapimpi is moving in style after Mercedes-Benz gifted him a brand-new S-Class.

Makazole Mapimpi gets new Mercedes-Benz

The Springboks players are living large after another pair got their hands on some cool new cars, and Makazole Mapimpi was added to the list.

The Mzansi ladies' heartthrob showed off his new Mercedes-Benz S-Class after the handover from the Eastern Cape branch in his hometown, which also gifted his Springboks teammate Lukhanyo Am.

Mapimpi posted photos of himself posing beside his new car, where, in some, he shared a picture with the Mercedes-Benz team:

"In 1990, Mercedes-Benz SA presented an S Class to Tata Rholihlahla Mandela that was made by the employees at the East London plant. As we celebrate 30 years of democracy, Mercedes Benz did their second handover by giving myself and my bro @lukhanyoam an S class made especially for us by the workers in my hometown.

"A day to treasure."

Mzansi congratulates Makazole Mapimpi

Fans showed love to Mapimpi on his new car:

skipperza showed love to Mapampi:

"Enjoy your ride; you deserve it. There is no need to justify; you are a Bok legend. Respect."

mandzmk said:

"Drip is forever, bro."

marcov_dj wrote:

"Congratulations, champion."

calvinpage posted:

"A fast car for a fast guy, thank you, champ!"

wonder_boy_lives responded:

"Well deserved!"

theeetraveller commented:

"Siyabulela, @mercedesbenzsa, for honouring our own uyancinciza lomtshini."

jojosimms86 was impressed:

"This is stunning!"

