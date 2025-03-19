Mpumi Mophatlane famously known as Mrs Mops has left The Mommy Club and will not return for Season 3

Mrs Mops took this decision to focus on growing her skincare business Nala Reign and her family

Although she is not completely leaving the show, Katlego Molubi shared with Briefly News that Mrs Mops would be a friend of the show

Mrs Mops has decided to leave 'The Mommy Club'. Image: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and businesswoman Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane has exited the hit Showmax reality TV show, The Mommy Club.

The real reason Mrs Mops left The Mommy Club

Mrs Mops has been MIA from The Mommy Club Season 3. The media personality took this decision to focus on other areas of her life. Her booming business Nala Reign and her family have become her priorities as shooting for a reality TV show is time-consuming.

Katlego Molubi from Showmax shared with Briefly News that Mrs Mops has decided to become a friend of the show.

According to Showmax, Mrs Mops said she enjoyed filming and described being on the reality TV show as life-changing.

"Filming the show was such an incredible experience. It was a significant part of my life, filled with unforgettable memories and deep, lasting connections. The crew became like family to me and I cherished having them in my home and my life," Mrs Mops shared.

"Creating television and entertaining people is something I’ve always been passionate about," she added.

What is Mrs Mops up to?

Mrs Mops has been with the show since its inception. She has decided to make room for other aspects and commitments including her 9-5.

"Just keep watching - big things are coming and you are going to read about them soon. The future is looking incredibly bright!" she exclaimed.

She advised the new mommies to be their authentic selves as they would not be forced to do things they would not normally do.

Four new faces have joined the show and they are Mrs J, Noksie, Pheladi, and Vuyi. They joined existing cast members Hermajesty and Mrs Sande.

"There’s no need to pretend or do things you wouldn't normally do. Reality television is just that - real. You’ll have moments that aren’t perfect, but the key is to be adaptable and take accountability."

Reflecting, Mrs Mops admitted to having done things she is not proud of but she has decided to use this as a learning curve.

Ratile Mabitsela returns to Instagram a month after hubby's passing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ratile Mabitsela broke her silence on Instagram a month after her husband Lehlogonolo Mabitsela's death, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support

Fans and celebrities like Lerato Kganyago and LaConco comforted Ratile, who admitted her grief remains heavy

Tensions with her in-laws surfaced after her sister-in-law hinted at hidden truths, and the Mabitsela family's statement notably excluded Ratile. "A month later, and the journey of grief remains heavy. I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from family, friends, colleagues, acquaintances, and my online family and friends."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News