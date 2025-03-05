Mrs Mops and Husband Stop R9 Million Home From Being Auctioned

The Mommy Club star, Mpumi 'Mrs Mops' Mophatlane, and her husband halted the sale of their home to recover a debt owed to Nedbank

The celebrity couple previously stopped the sale of their Waterkloof residence in 2023 under unclear circumstances

The Bidders Choice Online group told potential buyers that the sale had been called off following instructions from Nedbank and the Sheriff

Mrs Mops and her husband halted the sale of their home. Image: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

Isaac Mophatlane and his wife, The Mommy Club star Mpumi Mophatlane, popularly known as Mrs Mops, have managed to stop their Waterkloof mansion from being auctioned at the last minute, just like they did in 2023.

Mrs Mops and husband halt auction of R9 million home

The celebrity couple’s home was scheduled to be auctioned on Wednesday, 5 March 2025, at 11 AM.

The Bidders Choice Online group, which was tasked with auctioning the mansion to recover a R9 million bond, informed potential buyers in an email. It is unclear how the couple managed to stop the auction and retain ownership of their mansion.

The auctioneers informed potential buyers that Nedbank Limited had instructed them to halt the auction. They did not explain why the auction had been called off but highlighted that they were acting on the Sheriff and Nedbank's directive.

The email sent to potential buyers reads:

"Five-bedroom double-story home in Waterkloof Pretoria in conjunction with the sheriff of the high court Pretoria South East Gauteng Division in the matter between Nedbank Limited (Execution Creditor and Nompumelelo Thandeka Mophatlane, Christian Klagsbruin and Lamile Isaac Mphatlane has been cancelled."

The couple’s five-bedroom double-storey mansion in Waterkloof is the embodiment of opulence. Located in a security-controlled access area, the mansion boasts a swimming pool, a double garage, an entrance hall, a study, a guest toilet, a laundry, two bedrooms with a bathroom, a formal patio, a wine cellar, a pyjama lounge, a dressing room, and staff quarters.

Mrs Mops exits 'The Mommy Club' amid financial woes

Following news that she and her husband were experiencing financial challenges, Mrs Mops exited The Mommy Club.

Mrs Mops departs 'The Mommy Club' amid financial woes. Image: mpumimops/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She confirmed her departure in an episode of The Mommy Club Season 3. Mrs Mops announced that she'd be taking a backseat from the reality TV series and would take on the role of a friend of the show.

Mrs Mops addresses divorce rumours

Mrs Mops hasn't been dealing with just financial woes. The actress has had to address rumours surrounding her marriage.

In January this year, Mrs Mops shed some light on the state of her marriage during a candid Ask Me Anything QnA on her YouTube channel.

Mrs Mops poured cold water on rumours that she and her husband were getting a divorce.

“There are always rumours that I am leaving my husband. It is not true. I am here, and I am here for life. I am in love with my baby daddy,” Mpumi said while enjoying some champagne.

Mrs Mops set to launch beauty range

Briefly News previously reported that Mrs Mops was set to launch a skincare business.

The reality TV star said the skincare range would be unisex. She also revealed that she had a hand in the making of each product.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News