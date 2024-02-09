Mpumi Mophatlane is said to be working on launching a beauty range

The star of The Mommy Club spoke about her upcoming cosmetic products, saying she was excited for the launch

Mrs Mops attended the launch of the new Showmax and was showered with praise for her stunning look

Mpumi “Mrs Mops” Mophatlane is said to be launching a beauty line. Images: mpumimops

Source: Instagram

Mpumi Mophatlane is reportedly getting ready to launch her own beauty range. The reality TV star, loved for her appearance in The Mommy Club, is said to be excited to drop her products and has been working tirelessly on quality assurance.

Mrs Mops set to launch beauty range

Mpumi Mophatlane, known as Mrs Mops, is chasing the bag in 2024 - the cosmetic bag that is.

According to ZiMoja, the former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star opened up about her skincare business, which includes serums, moisturisers, cleansers, and all the goodies for the girlies and gents with sensitive skin:

"I was involved in the making of each product and even testing the reproduction myself; it's my fourth baby. Everything is completely natural, for people with sensitive skin."

Nala Rae will reportedly be out by March 2024, and Mpumi is excited about the launch.

"I am super excited about it!"

Mzansi praises Mrs Mops' style

While setting her sights on being the next South African beauty guru, Mrs Mops has already cemented her position in the fashion industry as a style icon.

The reality TV star was out at the launch of the new Showmax and dazzled in a black cutout dress:

YolandaKarabo gushed over Mrs Mops:

Mrs Mpos looks stunning!"

jaytcoza was stunned:

"Mrs Mops, though!"

Queen_Enny19 said:

"Mrs Mops, honey!"

Tumi_Roch praised Mpumi:

"Mrs Mops will always be that girl."

DeGalehole wrote:

"You can say whatever about Mrs Mops, but she is gorgeous!"

rivo_iris praised Mpumi's look:

"Mrs Mops, simple yet elegant."

