South Africa’s sprint sensation Akani Simbine has paired elite consistency on the track with a growing financial profile off it

Years of competing among the world’s fastest have translated into steady earnings and increasing commercial appeal

Behind the results is a calculated approach to wealth, driven by endorsements, prize money and long-term investments

South African sprinting star Akani Simbine has broken records in his prolific career and even surpassed Usain Bolt’s mark by running sub-10 seconds for 11 consecutive years.

Akani Simbine celebrates after winning the Men's 100m Final during the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League at Egret Stadium on April 26, 2025, in Xiamen, Fujian Province of China. Image: Wang Dongming

Source: Getty Images

His success on the track saw him win the 100m race at the Xiamen Diamond League in April 2025, clocking 9.99 seconds. The 31-year-old also enjoyed a strong season, claiming a bronze medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, in the men’s 60m race.

The records he has set on the circuit have translated into solid prize money earnings. According to World Athletics, Simbine received $10,000 (approximately R187,000) for his Xiamen victory.

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In May, he earned $20,000 for his 9.98-second win at the Shanghai Diamond League, a race under the elite Diamond+ Discipline category that also included bonuses. In 2024, Simbine grossed around $18,000 from Diamond League meetings alone, placing him among the top five earners in the men’s 100m that season.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Simbine was part of South Africa’s 4x100m relay team that secured a silver medal, earning roughly $4,000 from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. Had he won individual gold, he stood to earn $50,000 from World Athletics, plus an additional $21,000 (R400,000) from SASCOC.

Akani Simbine's earnings and prize money breakdown

These figures indicate how Simbine has consistently earned strong payouts through competition. His performances on the global stage have allowed him to build a steady income stream from race winnings and bonuses. Beyond competition earnings, his longevity and consistency at the elite level have ensured regular invitations to top-tier meets, further boosting his annual income.

Akani Simbine of South Africa after the men's 100m semi-final on day one of the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 at Japan National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Image: Sam Barnes

Source: Getty Images

Akani Simbine's net worth and sponsorship deals

Simbine’s financial growth extends beyond the track. He has built a solid portfolio through endorsements, sponsorships and investments.

Reports estimate his net worth in 2026 to be between $1 million and $5 million. While modest compared to global sprint stars like Noah Lyles and Fred Kerley, it remains impressive given his journey from humble beginnings at a community college.

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A significant portion of his wealth comes from sponsorship agreements. In 2023, Visa included him in its high-profile Team Visa campaign. Between 2019 and 2022, he also secured a seven-figure deal with Avanti Communications. In addition, Simbine has invested in real estate and continues to grow his brand value through consistent performances and global visibility.

Caster Semenya's net worth disclosed

Briefly News previously reported that Caster Semenya has earned significant financial rewards during her dominant years on the track.

She has done so by building a strong name that has made her attractive to sponsors and endorsement deals, alongside prize money and bonuses.

Source: Briefly News