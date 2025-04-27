Akani Simbine continues his impressive form on track as he wins the 100m race at the Xiamen Diamond League in China

The South African sprinter beat Kenyan athlete Ferdinand Omanyala, who finished second with a time of 10.13 seconds, with Olympic gold medalist Letsile Tebogo finishin fourth

The 31-year-old earned a substantial amount of money from his victory at the event

South African athlete Akani Simbine has made a good amount of money after winning the 100m race at the Xiamen Diamond League in China.

Simbine also had an impressive outing at the Botswana Continental Tour, where he defeated Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala.

The Mzansi sprinter repeated the same feat in China, beating Omanyala to first place in a record time of 9.99 seconds, while the Kenyan clocked 10.13 seconds to finish second.

Olympic gold medallist Letsile Tebogo and former world champion Christian Coleman also participated in the race, finishing fourth and sixth, respectively.

Simbine did not have the best start compared to Coleman, who is known for his explosive take-offs, but the South African took over the race in the final few metres.

The 31-year-old is enjoying a strong season, having recently won a bronze medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, in the men’s 60m race, where he also earned a significant payout.

Amount Simbine earned after winning the 100m race in China

Simbine did not only return home with first place — he will also be smiling to the bank after earning prize money for his performance.

According to World Athletics, Simbine is set to receive $10,000 (approximately R187,000), while second-placed Omanyala will pocket $6,000 (approximately R112,130).

What Simbine said after winning in China

In an interview with IOL after his victory, Simbine reflected on the race, acknowledging his shaky start but strong finish:

"The race felt strong overall. I had a slight stumble after the 60m mark, but I managed to regain my focus and push through. It was all about catching the wind and grabbing the win. Now, it’s about keeping this momentum and going back to the fundamentals," Simbine told IOL.

"If the conditions are right and we get a favourable wind, we’ll definitely run fast. Everything needs to be in sync for a great performance."

At 31, Simbine emphasized the significance of his victory, acknowledging the effort required to secure it:

"I’m really pleased with how I put the race together and came out on top," he added.

Simbine will stay in China for next Saturday's second Diamond League event in Shanghai.

Source: Briefly News