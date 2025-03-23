Akani Simbine finished third in the 60-metre race at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, China

The South African sprinter will be rewarded with cash prize for his effort aside clinching the bronze medal

The Mzansi athlete also shared some advice to other young sprinters after clinching his first individual medal in World Athletics championships

South African sprinter Akani Simbine has broken the jinx on missing out on individual medal after finishing third in the 60-metre race final to win Bronze medal at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, China.

The SA athlete has always come close to winning individual medal for a while now, in his former races; fifth (Rio 2016), fifth (London 2017), fourth (Doha 2019), fourth (Tokyo 2021), fifth Eugene (2022) and fourth Paris (2024), before breaking the poor run this month.

Simbine claimed third position with a record time of 6.54 seconds with the winner Jeremiah Azu from Great Britain finishing the race in 6.49 seconds, while the second-place runner Lachlan Kennedy clocked a time of 6.50 seconds.

Akani Simbine celebrates after the Men's 60m Final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships Nanjing. Photo: Lintao Zhang.

Source: Getty Images

How much Simbine made from finishing third in the race

Simbine's effort in the race didn't go unnoticed as he claimed a prize money aside from the Bronze medal he was given.

According to The Scotsman, the South African runner is entitled to get a sum of $10,000 (which is approximately R182,325), but it is way lower to the first position who will get $40,000 (R730,000), and the second place with receive $20,000 (R365,000).

Akani Simbine, Lachlan Kennedy, and Jeremiah Azu pose for a photo on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Men's 60 Metres at the World Athletics Indoor Championships. Photo: Hannah Peters.

Source: Getty Images

After finishing third in the race, Simbine shared a world of encouragment to other athletes as it took him a while to achieve the personal feat.

"Always believe in yourself and never give up on the dream that inspired you to start running. I've been an athlete who consistently reached finals, finishing fourth and just missing out on medals, but I never lost faith. I kept pushing and believing in my journey.

"To the young athletes out there, keep believing in yourself and find joy in the sport. Embrace it as a passion and continue to grow with it. The more you enjoy it, the more you’ll improve, and that brings both fun and longevity to your career.

Now, as one of the veterans in the sprinting world, Simbine claimed he's far from ready to retire. In fact, he's performing at some of the highest levels of his career.

"We'll see where my journey takes me. I'm enjoying the process, feeling youthful and energized. As for the next decade, who knows? We'll take it one step at a time!" the 31-year-old added.

