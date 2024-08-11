Akani Simbine: Prize Money Each Member of Team SA’s 4x100m Relay Will Get

Akani Simbine and other members of the South Africa's men's 4x100 relay team are set to be rewarded for their effort

The Team South Africa's representatives in the relay clinched the silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The Mzansi relay team comprises of Simbine, Benjamin Richardson, Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Bradley Nkoana

Akani Simbine was the star man for Team South Africa in the men's 4x100 relay finals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Friday, August 9, 2024.

The 30-year-old was the team's anchorman and held off the Great Britain final leg runner, rallying from behind in the last stretch to set an African record.

South Africa clinched the silver medal in a record time of 37.57 seconds, Canada won the gold medal in 37.50 seconds, and Great Britain took the bronze.

Team South Africa celebrate on the podium during the Men's 4x100m medal ceremony on day fourteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. Photo: Jean Catuffe.

Prize money each member of Team SA's 4x100m relay won

According to the South African, all men's 4x100m relay race members will be ably rewarded for their effort in winning the silver medal.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) confirmed its financial incentives for athletes before the Olympic Games began. For a relay team, each member gets R75,000, with their coach getting the same amount.

This means all the five athletes named in Team SA's 4x100m relay will earn R75,000 each.

Simbine leads the team, while Bayanda Walaza, Shaun Maswanganyi, and Bradley Nkoana complete it.

Benjamin Richardson is also officially listed on the team and, despite being injured, would be entitled to the same amount as the others.

The 20-year-old pulled out of the Olympics due to an hamstring injury during the 200m race.

