Tebogo Powers Botswana’s 4x400m Relay to Silver As Team SA Settle for Fifth

Letsile Tebogo has won another medal at Paris 2024 Olympic Games after competing in the 4x400m relay finals

The 21-year-old sprinter led the Botswana 4x400m relay team to a silver medal in the finals on Saturday evening

Team South African also took part in the finals but failed to poach any of the medals

Letsile Tebogo has bagged another medal at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris. He powered the Botswana 4x400m relay to a podium finish in the finals.

The Olympic champion in 200m was included as a late substitution for Leungo Scotch in the first round, which was influential in their qualification to the finals.

The 21-year-old sprinter, along with Bayapo Ndori, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi, and Anthony Pesela, won another medal for Botswana at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Letsile Tebogo competes in the Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo: Bradley Kanaris.

Source: Getty Images

Tebogo leads Botswana to silver in 4x400m relay

According to Making of Champions, Team Botswana came close to winning the gold medal, with Tebogo making a move in the final leg, but the United States of America's Rai Benjamin held firm to lead his nation to victory in a new Olympic Record of 2:54.43s.

Botswana broke the African record to finish second in 2:54.53 seconds, while Great Britain got the Bronze.

Team South Africa finished fifth in 4x400m relay

Team South Africa also competed in the 4x400m relay finals but failed to clinch a medal, finishing fifth.

The quartet of Gardeo Isaacs, Zakhiti Nene, Antonie Nortje and Lythe Pillay finished the race in a national record of 2:58.12 seconds.

They failed to replicate Akani Simbine and the 4x100m relay team that clinched the silver medal in the finals on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Tebogo: President declares public holiday in Botswana

Briefly News earlier reported that Botswana's president, Mokgweetsi Masisi, has declared a 'half-day public holiday' across the country to celebrate Letsile Tebogo after winning the gold medal in the 200m race.

The 21-year-old broke the African record after finishing first in 19.46s, ahead of American athlete Kenneth Bednarek and event's favourite Noah Lyles.

Source: Briefly News