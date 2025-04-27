Al Ahly have officially parted ways with head coach Marcel Koller after a successful three-year stay at the club

The Egyptian giants took the decision after they were knocked out of the CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns in the semi-final stage

The Swiss tactician’s tenure ends amid growing pressure following the recent disappointing results in all competitions but left after winning 11 titles for the club

Egyptian Premier League side Al Ahly have decided to part ways with Marcel Koller after they were eliminated from the CAF Champions League by Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians surprised the Red Devils in the second leg of their semi-final tie in Cairo, as a late own goal secured a place in the club competition's final for the Premier Soccer League giants on the away goals rule.

The first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium last weekend, before a 1-1 draw at the Cairo International Stadium sealed Masandawana’s place in the final.

Al Ahly have sacked head coach Marcel Koller just a day after losing to Mamelodi Sundowns in the CAF Champions League on away goal rule. Photo: Khaled Desouki.

The Red Devils had reached the CAF Champions League final for the past five seasons, and this campaign marks the first time they have missed out in six years.

Al Ahly sack Koller after losing to Sundowns in CAFCL

According to iDiskiTimes, Al Ahly decided to relieve Koller of his role as the club’s head coach due to a run of poor performances.

The Egyptian giants have won just two matches in their last nine games across all competitions. They have dropped to second place in the league, with Pyramids FC on course to win the EPL title.

The Swiss tactician expressed his disappointment after Al Ahly's elimination from the CAF Champions League, especially after leading for most of the return leg in Cairo.

"We’re all incredibly disappointed — the truth is, we didn’t lose the game in the traditional sense," he said after the match.

"An own goal knocked us out, and that stings. We came here hoping to make history, but it slipped away. Naturally, it’s a tough one to take.

"We had the lead at 1-0, and in that moment, there was no reason to throw everyone forward. That scoreline was enough to take us through.

"So we focused on staying compact defensively. Unfortunately, we couldn’t have predicted the own goal, and in the end, it cost us."

Despite his dismissal, Koller had a successful stint with the Red Devils, winning 11 titles, including last season’s CAF Champions League crown.

Fans react as Al Ahly sack Koller

AndriesAR said:

"Someone is unemployed because of the mighty sundowns."

Bashinda reacted:

"But we will always beat them mos.. Which means they will keep on firing coaches. Pirates beat them nothing happened but wen we beat them they fire the coach which means we took that place of zamalek now, losing agaisnt Sundowns is a serious offense."

XolaniMtol58083 added:

"That's why al ahly is so successful, their management doesn't take BS."

Mack Mahlako implied:

"He wasn't going to survive. Only if he was coaching Chiefs he was going to have his job still."

KatlegoRamushu2 shared:

"Yes ,we are not Orlando Pirates, and we will never ever be OP. However, we eliminated him."

Lesedi wrote:

"On brand - North Africans not able to take a loss. Sundowns has caught up to this attitude."

Cardoso explains how Sundowns eliminated Al Ahly

Briefly News also reported that Miguel Cardoso opened up on how Sundowns managed to eliminate Al Ahly from the CAF Champions League competition.

The Portuguese coach suffered a disappointing loss against the Egyptian giants in the competition's final last season while with ES Tunis but got a revenge with the Brazilians this campaign.

