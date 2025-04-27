South Africa’s U-20 team began their CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a loss against Egypt on Sunday evening

The host secured a 1-0 win at Cairo International Stadium with the South African team being the better team all through the match

Raymond Mdaka has a lot to do ahead of their second game in the competition as today's loss could be detrimental to their chance of qualifying for the next round

Amajita had a poor start in the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations as they suffered a defeat against the hosts, Egypt, at the Cairo International Stadium.

The South African U-20 side dominated most of the game, but a lone strike from Mohamed Youssef in the second half gave the hosts the win in the group game opener.

Amajita lose U20 AFCON opener against Egypt

Raymond Mdaka’s side started the match on a good note as they took control of possession, but it was the hosts who got the first shot on target in the sixth minute. South Africa's goalkeeper, Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, was in place to save the effort.

Kaizer Chiefs star Mfundo Vilakazi came close to scoring the first goal of the match after nine minutes of play, but his cheeky 45-meter attempt hit the post as the scoreline remained goalless.

Egyptian defenders continued to struggle with coping with the pressure from Amajita, and Kutlwano Letlhaku's effort was off target in the 20th minute.

The first half ended goalless, with South Africa being the better side between both teams and having several chances to score.

South Africa started the second half as they ended the first, with an effort from Lazola Maku failing to trouble the young Pharaohs' defense.

Amajita were dealt a blow in the 60th minute when they lost their captain, Asekho Tiwani, to injury, and he had to be substituted.

After a good run on the left, Ah Shene hit the woodwork, but the effort should've been in the back of the net. However, Egypt's goalkeeper was on hand to make the save.

Egypt took the lead a few minutes later against the run of play as Youssef beat the offside trap, raced clear, and finished past Lowe-Smythe.

In the 67th minute, South Africa came close to getting an equalizer, but they hit the woodwork again for the third time in the match.

Amajita tried to get back into the game by all means, but the host's defense and their goalkeeper didn't allow any shots to get past them.

Mdaka disappointed with Pirates' decision on Mbokazi

Source: Briefly News