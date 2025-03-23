Amajita head coach Raymond Mdaka has spoken about the uncertainty regarding Club Brugge’s decision to release rising star Shandre Campbell for the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations competition.

The South African U-20 side are already making preparations for the tournament and they thrashed Botswana 6-0 in a friendly game at the UJ Soweto Campus on Saturday, March 23, 2025.

Mdaka has released a 30-man preliminary squad for the competition a few days ago, and he's expected to reduce the team to 23 ahead of the tournament.

"We’ve been in great communication with Club Brugge regarding Shandre Campbell," Mdaka mentioned in a post-match interview with Football Stage.

"Shandre was part of our initial camp when we began assembling the team. When we travelled to Lesotho, he had just started playing in Belgium, and we made the decision not to include him in the squad. This gave him the opportunity to settle in with his new teammates since it was only a friendly match."

"We agreed to bring him in for the 2024 COSAFA U-20 Championships, and we’ve followed through with that. Right now, the senior team manager is still in talks with Club Brugge. According to our agreement, Shandre and Lowe Fletcher will both be part of the squad for the AFCON."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Source: Briefly News