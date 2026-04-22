Andile Jali is one of the greatest South African footballers to have ever played in the Premier Soccer League and also in Europe

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder has some impressive cars in his possession, and also made a fortune from football

Briefly News lists out some of the luxury vehicles in AJ15's garage and their total value in the South African automobile market

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Andile Jali is one of the best players to have featured in the Premier Soccer League, and would always be remembered as one of the players who played for the big clubs in the league.

The recently retired South African footballer turned out for top clubs in the PSL. He started his professional football career with Pretoria University, which is also known as AmaTuks, before joining Orlando Pirates in 2009.

Andile Jali flaunts his motorcycles and cars on social media. Photo: Andile Jali

Source: Instagram

The former South African international moved to Europe in 2014 after spending five years with the Sea Robbers, joining Belgian side K.V. Ostende. He was in Europe for four years before deciding to return to the PSL in 2018.

On his return to Mzansi, Jali joined Mamelodi Sundowns and was at the club between 2018 and 2023. He moved to the now-defunct Moroka Swallows, playing for them for just one season, and his last club before retirement was Chippa United.

During his illustrious professional football career that lasted close to two decades, Jali won the PSL title six times, twice with Pirates and four times with Sundowns. He amassed a total of 16 major trophies alongside numerous individual accolades, which include the PSL Player of the Season Award in the 2019 /2020 season with the Brazilians.

Jali's net worth in 2026 and business

According to Inquire Salary, Jali earns almost 1 to 3 million rands annually from football while he was still active, and he also bagged several endorsements.

The former Bafana Bafana star reportedly has an estimated net worth of 80 to 83 million rands ($5 million), and he's currently involved in cattle farming at one of his properties in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

The Pirates legend has been seen on several occasions tending livestock and working on the farm, while earning accolades from South Africans for investing his football earnings in a long-term investment and preparing for retirement from football.

Andile Jali shows off his Premier Soccer League awards while posing with his car. Photo: Andile Jali

Source: Instagram

Jali's impressive car collection

Many of Jali's followers on social media would be conversant with his love for automobiles, especially motorcycles. He often showcases some of his motorcycles and cars while referring to them as "boys".

Aside from motorcycles, the former Chippa United midfielder has a loaded car garage with vehicles like a Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.0l Trailhawk Dsl 4×4, which is tagged as his favourite as per several reports. He also owns a BMW 1 Series 118i 5-door M Sport.

Jali has other cars, which are, but he is often spotted showcasing the two mentioned above.

Value of Jali's cars and specifications

The BMW 1 Series 118i 5-door M Sport is reportedly priced at R520,000. It is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers 115kW and 220Nm of torque. It is also equipped with M Sport design elements, rides on 18-inch alloy wheels, and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 8.5 seconds. It features an automatic gearbox and has a fuel tank capacity of 42 litres.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee 3.0l Trailhawk DSL 4×4 is also said to be worth R1 million. It is a premium, high-performance SUV engineered for serious off-road capability. It runs a 3.0-litre V6 turbo-diesel engine paired with the advanced Quadra-Drive II four-wheel-drive system. All his automobiles are said to be valued at over R2 million.

Jali rejects Zwane and Mofokeng comparisons

Briefly News also reported that Andile Jali commented on the comparison between Mofokeng and Mamelodi Sundowns captain, Themba Zwane, making the rounds.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder outlined some of the bad sides of the youngster being compared to veterans like Zwane.

Source: Briefly News