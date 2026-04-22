“What’s the Issue?” Fans Defend Proteas Star Kagiso Rabada After Footage Appears to Show Him Smoking
- A viral video has put Kagiso Rabada at the centre of a social media debate, drawing widespread attention and mixed reactions from fans
- The clip sparked visible reactions from Gujarat Titans players, including Rashid Khan, as speculation around the moment spread online
- While the footage divided opinion, many cricket supporters quickly rallied behind Rabada, calling for restraint in how the moment is interpreted
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Proteas cricket star Kagiso Rabada trended on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, for the wrong reasons after a viral video of him appearing to be smoking in the dugout lit up social media.
Rabada, who was banned in January 2025 after testing positive for a prohibited substance during the SA20 tournament, has continued to attract public attention. The substance detected was benzoylecgonine, a metabolite linked to a banned substance, which led to renewed scrutiny over his conduct and suspension.
On Wednesday, he found himself in the spotlight again when footage surfaced showing him appearing to be smoking. The clip, shared by @cricketcentral, also suggested that his actions did not go down well with Rashid Khan and other Gujarat Titans players, as reactions from the dugout appeared visibly uncomfortable.
Cricket fans come to Rabada's defence
However, cricket fans rushed to his defence in the comments section, arguing that the situation was being overblown and that personal choice should be respected.
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@Chanakyavelli:
''What’s the issue? Is he smoking while taking anyone’s money? No need to judge him for this. Not defending smoking, but people should take it as their individual choice.''
@CricketShix:
''Many players do that. It’s not something new. The difference is that we didn’t see many doing it on the news or screen.''
@thinker1598360:
''What’s the deal here? He is smoking at a private place, not on the cricket ground. Stop posting anything for views and likes.''
@Cricketadd75277:
''Rabada’s just trying to add some “fire” to his bowling, but Rashid Khan wasn’t ready for the smoke.''
@fortue_md:
''He wasn’t the only one smoking in the shade as well. By the looks of it, there is no drama there.''
Briefly News reached out to the Proteas bowler for comment and had not received a response at the time of publication.
Watch the clip below:
Kagiso Rabada's cricket journey and rise to prominence
Rabada first rose to global prominence during the 2014 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker. He made his international debut for South Africa the following year and immediately made an impact at the senior level.
One of his standout performances came against Bangladesh, where he recorded figures of 6 for 16, one of the best ODI bowling performances by a South African. He later became the youngest bowler to reach number one in the ICC Test rankings.
He has also recently drawn attention off the field, including a wedding picture in March that sparked confusion and discussion across social media.
JP Duminy moves on
Briefly News previously reported that Proteas cricket legend JP Duminy appears to have finally moved on, more than a year after his mutual divorce from model Sue in February 2025.
Duminy was married to Sue, and the former couple, who share two daughters, announced their separation last year
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Source: Briefly News
Ncube Harrison (Sports Editor) Harrison Ncube is a sports journalist with years of experience covering African and global sports. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Studies from the Zimbabwe Open University and previously worked at Sports Buzz (2018–2022), freelanced for Sports Journal (2023–2024), and contributed to Radio 54 African Panorama Live (2021–2023). He joined Briefly News in February 2025. For inquiries, reach him at ncube.harrison@briefly.co.za.