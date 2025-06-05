Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine metabolites during the SA20 tournament, leading to a confirmed one-month suspension by SAIDS

The ban caused Rabada to miss part of the IPL season but was reduced due to mitigating factors like recreational use and an educational programme.

The lack of transparency around the suspension sparked controversy, but Rabada has since returned to play and faces a test of his reputation moving forward.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) has officially confirmed that one of the highest-earning cricketers in the country, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada tested positive for cocaine metabolites during the SA20 tournament in January 2025. The substance detected was Benzoylecgonine, a key metabolite of cocaine, sparking renewed scrutiny over the star cricketer’s conduct and the quiet nature of his subsequent suspension.

One-month ban keeps Rabada out of IPL

Rabada, aged 29, was handed a one-month suspension from April 1 to May 1 after the positive drug test was confirmed in late March. This suspension forced him to miss a significant portion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. His absence was initially attributed to “personal reasons,” with no public disclosure of the doping violation until recently.

Mitigating factors reduce Rabada’s sanction

The one-month ban was relatively short, primarily due to the mitigating circumstances: cocaine is classified as a recreational drug, not a performance-enhancing substance, and being used out of competition. Rabada also agreed to undertake an educational programme, which contributed to the reduction of his suspension period.

Rabada breaks silence, and admits to recreational drug use

After serving his suspension quietly, Rabada finally addressed the issue through a statement released by the South African Cricketers’ Association in early May. While he admitted to using a recreational drug, he avoided naming cocaine explicitly until SAIDS made the official confirmation. Rabada signalled a desire to move forward without excessive apologies, a stance that has divided public opinion.

Controversy over lack of transparency

The handling of Rabada’s suspension has drawn criticism, especially from international figures like former Australia captain Tim Paine, who questioned the secrecy surrounding the matter. Many fans and commentators argue that such cases involving high-profile athletes demand transparency to maintain trust in the sport’s integrity.

Rabada’s road ahead: Rejoining IPL and national squad

Now cleared to play, Rabada has returned to the IPL with Gujarat Titans and has been named in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final. While his on-field skills remain undisputed, the shadow of the cocaine suspension still looms, testing his resilience and public image.

