Kagiso Rabada found himself trending for unexpected reasons after a wedding moment sparked humour and widespread misinterpretation online

A viral reshare by Musa Khawula turned a simple celebration into a talking point, as social media users ran wild with jokes

While the internet speculated, the Proteas fast bowler’s famously private love life once again drew curiosity from fans across Mzansi

Proteas star bowler Kagiso Rabada raised eyebrows with a recent wedding picture that had South Africans doing double takes, while confusion spread online.

Kagiso Rabada's wedding pictures got South Africans talking. Image:@rabada_25

Source: Instagram

Rabada shared the photo on Instagram on Saturday, 28 March 2026. What pushed it into the spotlight was a reshare by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, whose caption left Mzansi both laughing and puzzled.

Rabada captioned the post:

“Happy to be by your side, brother. AG2G.”

The images showed Rabada serving as best man, signing his friend’s marriage certificate and posing alongside the groom.

As seen in the post below:

Musa Khawula's hilarious caption gets Mzansi talking

However, it was Khawula’s humorous take that stole the spotlight, with social media users joining in with their own reactions.

@fhulu:

“For a moment, I was convinced he was about to marry the white guy.”

@nompumelelo:

“For a second, I thought they were the ones getting married.”

@mazwide:

“Whoa, I thought you would say with his white boyfriend.”

@tshepang:

“Men look good in suits.”

@waltz:

“Now, why are they holding hands like that?”

Kagiso Rabada was banned in January 2025. Image:@rabada_25

Source: Instagram

Kagiso Rabada's love life and career

Rabada is unmarried and has no wife. He is known for keeping his private life extremely low-key. He has long been linked to award-winning South African rapper Sho Madjozi. Their relationship first made headlines around 2020. The pair have been spotted together at events and occasionally on social media, although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Rabada first rose to global prominence during the 2014 ICC Under-19 World Cup, where he finished as the leading wicket-taker. He made his international debut for South Africa the following year and made an immediate impact.

One of his standout performances came against Bangladesh, where he recorded figures of 6 for 16, one of the best ODI bowling performances by a South African. He later became the youngest bowler to reach number one in the ICC Test rankings.

See the post by Musa Khawula below:

As of 2026, the 29-year-old has an estimated net worth of R220 million. He has leveraged his cricketing success into a lifestyle that includes high-end real estate, a luxury car collection, and global brand partnerships.

However, Rabada courted controversy in January 2025 when he tested positive for a banned substance during the SA20 tournament. The substance detected was benzoylecgonine, a metabolite linked to a prohibited substance, which brought renewed scrutiny to his conduct and the nature of his subsequent suspension.

JP Duminy moves on

Briefly News previously reported that Proteas cricket legend JP Duminy appears to have finally moved on, more than a year after his mutual divorce from model Sue in February 2025.

Duminy was married to Sue, and the former couple, who share two daughters, announced their separation last year

Source: Briefly News