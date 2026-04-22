A video of Sol Phenduka and a woman believed to be his girlfriend is circulating on social media and has ignited chatter about the podcaster's private life

The clip was taken by a sneaky fan, who spotted the alleged couple walking side-by-side near the beach

While fans commented on Phenduka's relationship, others couldn't help but notice his partner's physique, suspecting that Sol likes fuller-figured women

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Sol Phenduka was spotted with a woman believed to be his girlfriend. Images: Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Sol Phenduka has found himself at the centre of a social media frenzy after a sneaky fan captured a rare glimpse into the podcaster’s notoriously private love life.

A viral video currently making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) shows the Podcast and Chill co-host walking side-by-side with a woman believed to be his girlfriend during a casual beach outing.

Shot by a fan who stole the moment while sitting in their car, they can be heard asking Sol for a photo, only for him to expose that they were already taking a video and should have instead asked nicely.

"The owner of the phone is rude."

While the identity of the mysterious lady remains unconfirmed, many users focused their attention on her striking hourglass physique, joking that Sol had a type.

She wore a light jacket and skinny jeans that accentuated her curvy figure, as many users couldn't stop pointing out the lady's assets and praising Sol for his choice.

The reveal arrives a year after the podcaster opened up about his heartbreak after finding out that his last girlfriend had been unfaithful, and while many people in the comment section raved about his rumoured new partner's physique, others noted that she complemented Sol well.

Watch Sol Phenduka's video below.

Social media reacts to Sol Phenduka's rumoured girlfriend

Online users flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions to Sol's apparent partner, saying they were a "match made in heaven" and complemented each other. See some of the reactions below.

Cia_1927 joked:

"At least there isn't a mismatch here."

ilovezizo_ was curious:

"Is that his girlfriend?"

PulseOnX noted:

"He really likes them thick."

tuse11 reacted:

"He is big as well. Match made in heaven."

Vu23852Vusumuzi trolled:

"Mission impossible."

Social media reacted to a video of Sol Phenduka and his rumoured girlfriend. Image: Solphendukaa

Source: Twitter

Sol Phenduka secretly welcomes baby number two

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka revealing that he had welcomed his second-born.

During an episode of Podcast and Chill, the former Kaya 959 presenter confirmed that he was officially a father of two.

This comes after his co-host, Ghost Lady, revealed that she had long suspected that someone in the team was expecting a child, but was keeping it a secret from the rest of the crew.

Upon revealing the truth and finally letting fans and his team in on his private life during a game, Sol was showered with love from his colleagues and loyal online supporters, who took to their timelines to congratulate the podcaster on his new bundle of joy.

Source: Briefly News