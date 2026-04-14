MacG and Sol Phenduka were both shocked and inspired by Black Coffee's commitment to helping his friend

This, after footage of the internationally acclaimed DJ's lavish gift to his buddy went viral, showing how he has helped make his life much easier

We finally learned how much the gift costs to give a clearer idea of the magnitude of Black Coffee's generosity

MacG and Sol Phenduka admired Black Coffee’s kind gesture. Images: MacGUnleashed/ Twitter, realblackcoffee/ Instagram, Solphendukaa/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Social media is manifesting a friend like DJ Black Coffee after seeing what he bought to make his longtime friend's life easier.

On 10 April 2026, Dj Kabila shared a now-viral video of himself in a state-of-the-art stairlift at Black Coffee's home studio. He revealed that the DJ had the motorised chair installed on his stair railing to ensure that Kabila, who uses a wheelchair, could navigate the studio with ease.

Reacting to the video in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG and Sol Phenduka not only raved over Black Coffee's breathtaking home, but they also admired his generosity, with Sol saying he was leading by example in supporting other people living with disabilities.

In his caption, Kabila expressed gratitude to his friend for his thoughtfulness and for ensuring that he feels included and comfortable in his home.

"S/O to my friend @realblackcoffee for transforming his studio to be accessible, not just for me, but for any artist that might find it difficult to go up the stairs and has disability like me."

Black Coffee installed a custom stairlift in his home studio to make it accessible for his longtime friend DJ Kabila. Images: realblackcoffee, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

The Eastern Cape-born DJ was involved in a car accident in 1999, when he was 21, and has since been confined to a wheelchair.

His post featured a video of Kabila on the stairlift, being lifted upstairs and clearly touched by the grand gesture.

Having lived with a disability himself since a 1990 accident that cost him the use of his left arm, Black Coffee’s decision to make his studio accessible shows deep empathy. He understands firsthand the challenges of navigating the world with a disability, and by removing these barriers for his friend, he is turning his own journey of resilience into a way to empower others.

Watch DJ Kabila's video and MacG and Sol Phenduka's reactions below.

How much does a starlight cost?

Prices for the high-tech accessibility upgrade are estimated to range between R50,000 and R200,000, and are tailored specifically to a house's architecture.

However, the cost is heavily influenced by whether the staircase is straight or curved, with curved models costing more due to custom design. Straight stairlifts are more affordable, while installation and custom features affect the final price.

Black Coffee's heartwarming gesture resonated deeply with Mzansi, shifting the conversation from celebrity wealth to the importance of genuine loyalty.

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Source: Briefly News