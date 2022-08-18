DJ Black Coffee took to Instagram to reveal that he has been working on interior design work, which is his other strong passion

The talented DJ shared photos of his stunning studios while announcing their nomination for a prestigious award

Fans and well-known Mzansi celebrities have flocked to her comments section to praise the lush studios and congratulate the DJ

DJ Black Coffee is not only a Mzansi-lead DJ but also an internationally booked and busy DJ. He recently stated that music is not his only passion.

Black Coffee has shared one of his strongest passions with his devoted fans. Image: Jeff Kravitz/GettyImages and @RealBlackCoffee/Twitter

Taking to Instagram, he shared his other strong passion, interior design, with his followers. Black Coffee shared stunning images of his interior design work with an emotional caption, announcing that his work has been shortlisted for an Ahead for Hospitality Experience and Design (AHEAD) 2022 calendar year.

"Maybe hard to believe as it appears that I'm always in a pair of headphones, but I have many strong passions outside of music and one of them is Interior design. So incredibly humbled and excited to share that our interior work with @tristanduplessis_studio on the @hallmark_house_hotel in Johannesburg has been shortlisted for @ahead_awards MEA’s 2022 calendar year! Humbled to be recognized with the world’s best in this space."

On Instagram, Black Coffee posted the following stunning snaps:

After Black Coffee shared the post, Mzansi celebrities such as DJ Oskido and fans flocked to the comments section to praise the stunning studio shots.

@kgolodaguru_exp said:

"baba istyle is your thing so interior decor will definitely come natural . Congratulations gents"

@jeanetteloveme wrote:

"So amazing, so tasteful Happy for you❤️"

@nazilatall shared:

"Anything that has your touch! Looks incredible ❤️"

@cv0tta posted:

"The modern day renaissance man sign me up once I buy a house! Haha"

@mistresscrys commented:

"Incredible!!! That graphic rug got me LIKE "

@porchek replied:

"Love interiors too, very masculine space, strong dark colour, metal on lighting, seamless colour palate through rooms..."

@kgmoala added:

"Wow congratulations you are really multi talented ❤️I love it"

