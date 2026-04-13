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“He’s Confused!”: Mzansi Reacts to UK Man’s R210K-a-Month Luxury Cape Town Apartment
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“He’s Confused!”: Mzansi Reacts to UK Man’s R210K-a-Month Luxury Cape Town Apartment

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • A UK man living in Sea Point, Cape Town, gave a tour of his luxurious penthouse with its vast array of features and massive rooms
  • The 25-year-old revealed he pays around R210,000 per month in rent, igniting a heated debate online about whether the price is justified
  • While some questioned the cost and suggested buying instead, others believed the price made sense given the apartment’s exclusivity and luxury

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UK man gives inside look at R210K-a-month Cape Town apartment
Dylan Beese shows off his bedroom as he gives a tour of his Cape Town apartment. Image: @dylanofm
Source: TikTok

A UK man living in a Cape Town apartment gave a tour of his luxurious rental property. But it was the rental price that caused a debate, with Mzansi questioning whether the high-end property is truly worth the cost.

Posted on TikTok by 25-year-old Dylan Beese, an OnlyFans consultant and YouTuber. The video showcases his sixth-floor penthouse in Cape Town, featuring an elevator to the second floor of Dylan's apartment, a rooftop infinity pool, and a wraparound balcony with views of Lion’s Head and the ocean. Dylan stated that the rent price is $13,000 per/month, which is the equivalent of R210,000.

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The lavish Cape Town penthouse features an open-plan layout with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Dylan's TikTok also showcased his bedroom with a TV lift, his office, and the braai area, claiming that it is the only 2-storey penthouse in the building. Even against the beauty of the home, Mzansi couldn't help but crunch the numbers and give their verdict.

UK man gives inside look at R210K-a-month Cape Town apartment
His penthouse in Sea Point, has many rooms and features. Image: @dylanofm
Source: TikTok

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Is the penthouse worth $13,000 a month?

Posing the question to viewers in the caption, on whether the penthouse was really worth $13,000, initiated some disagreements in the comment section. While some people insisted that it wasn't worth it as he could buy a property instead of renting, others were not convinced that he meant to say dollars. Many questioned just how he managed to afford the place.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the worth of the property:

The Gully CPT said:

"You are paying R221,000 a month. Are you jus?"

Disebo replied:

"Saying it in dollars is all I needed to know."

RoystonDSanders was not convinced:

"He's confused! R13,000 maybe."

Molekwa_TheConstructionChef, though, was sure of what Dylan was saying."

"So some of you really think you can pay R13,000 for a penthouse in Cape Town? If you find one, please let me know 🤣😂😅"

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And Ashton shared the same sentiments:

"There is no accommodation worth 13,000 rands in Cape Town. It's way too big and luxurious 😂 so that 13,000 dollars sounds accurate."

Jacqui said:

"Why don't you just purchase the property?"

User1511 replied:

"My whole salary for rent."

And user382947410 expressed similar views:

In 10 months, he could’ve bought a nice house by the way🤣"

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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