A UK man living in Sea Point, Cape Town, gave a tour of his luxurious penthouse with its vast array of features and massive rooms

The 25-year-old revealed he pays around R210,000 per month in rent, igniting a heated debate online about whether the price is justified

While some questioned the cost and suggested buying instead, others believed the price made sense given the apartment’s exclusivity and luxury

Dylan Beese shows off his bedroom as he gives a tour of his Cape Town apartment. Image: @dylanofm

Source: TikTok

A UK man living in a Cape Town apartment gave a tour of his luxurious rental property. But it was the rental price that caused a debate, with Mzansi questioning whether the high-end property is truly worth the cost.

Posted on TikTok by 25-year-old Dylan Beese, an OnlyFans consultant and YouTuber. The video showcases his sixth-floor penthouse in Cape Town, featuring an elevator to the second floor of Dylan's apartment, a rooftop infinity pool, and a wraparound balcony with views of Lion’s Head and the ocean. Dylan stated that the rent price is $13,000 per/month, which is the equivalent of R210,000.

The lavish Cape Town penthouse features an open-plan layout with a sleek, modern aesthetic. Dylan's TikTok also showcased his bedroom with a TV lift, his office, and the braai area, claiming that it is the only 2-storey penthouse in the building. Even against the beauty of the home, Mzansi couldn't help but crunch the numbers and give their verdict.

His penthouse in Sea Point, has many rooms and features. Image: @dylanofm

Source: TikTok

Is the penthouse worth $13,000 a month?

Posing the question to viewers in the caption, on whether the penthouse was really worth $13,000, initiated some disagreements in the comment section. While some people insisted that it wasn't worth it as he could buy a property instead of renting, others were not convinced that he meant to say dollars. Many questioned just how he managed to afford the place.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the worth of the property:

The Gully CPT said:

"You are paying R221,000 a month. Are you jus?"

Disebo replied:

"Saying it in dollars is all I needed to know."

RoystonDSanders was not convinced:

"He's confused! R13,000 maybe."

Molekwa_TheConstructionChef, though, was sure of what Dylan was saying."

"So some of you really think you can pay R13,000 for a penthouse in Cape Town? If you find one, please let me know 🤣😂😅"

And Ashton shared the same sentiments:

"There is no accommodation worth 13,000 rands in Cape Town. It's way too big and luxurious 😂 so that 13,000 dollars sounds accurate."

Jacqui said:

"Why don't you just purchase the property?"

User1511 replied:

"My whole salary for rent."

And user382947410 expressed similar views:

In 10 months, he could’ve bought a nice house by the way🤣"

More Briefly News stories on properties

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A Cape Town man went viral after using real property listings to show how foreign buyers drive up prices of housing, making it increasingly difficult for locals to afford homes in the city.

A South African woman inspired many after celebrating the purchase of a home worth R600K in a TikTok video showcasing her milestone.

Source: Briefly News