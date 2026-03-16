Social media supporters were recently given a glimpse into Black Coffee's years-long recovery journey

In several new updates, the multi-award-winning DJ appeared to be making incredible strides in his physical recovery, showing increased mobility and the functional use of both arms

The latest update is a testament to Coffee's resilience after years of navigating life and the industry with a permanent injury

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Black Coffee showed progress in his recovery journey. Images: RealBlackCoffee/ Twitter, RealBlackCoffee/ Instagram

Source: UGC

Fans were recently given an inspiring look at Black Coffee’s ongoing recovery journey.

On Sunday, 15 March 2026, the DJ's long-term girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, posted pictures during her partner's birthday weekend, showing off their outfits as the lavish festivities continued to several after parties.

In one of her posts, the model took a photo of herself and her man inside an elevator ahead of an after-party; however, it wasn't much their matching outfit as it was the sight of Black Coffee naturally using both arms that truly captured the public's attention.

In the photo, the DJ is seen posing with his right arm propped up to support his head, while his left arm, previously paralysed, is bent inward and tucked naturally beneath the right. This marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time in years that the music icon has been seen in public without his arm tucked into his pocket.

For a star who has spent over three decades performing with a signature style due to a brachial plexus injury, the image of him displaying such improved mobility was a full-circle moment.

Black Coffee's girlfriend shared a photo of the DJ with his arm out of his pocket. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

Source: Instagram

In a separate picture, shared on the same day, Black Coffee and Gonzalez posed in an elevator, with the DJ's right arm holding a can while his left rested on his partner's lower back.

Black Coffee appeared to be using both his arms in recent pictures. Image: victoriagonzalezzg

Source: Instagram

While he has mostly kept the details of his physiotherapy private, the results truly speak for themselves. This new chapter of increased mobility is especially significant after the acclaimed DJ celebrated his 50th birthday, marking a powerful new chapter in his life.

As he enters his 50s, the Grammy winner is celebrating more than just his career; he is celebrating the strength it took to reclaim his physical health.

How did Black Coffee injure his arm?

Black Coffee's injury occuedr in February 1990, during the celebrations for the late former South African president Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

Then, 14-year-old Black Coffee snuck out of his grandmother's house to join a jubilant crowd in Mthatha, celebrating in the early hours of the morning. Later in the festivities, the taxi he was in ploughed into a group of people, killing one and injuring several others, the DJ included.

During past interviews, he described the sound of the vehicle hitting people as sounding like gunshots and revealed that mob justice soon followed.

"They dealt with the taxi driver right there and then, burned his car and him on the spot."

Describing his reaction to the collision, Black Coffee said he regained consciousness and saw people being rushed to the hospital and initially thought he had just broken his arm. He refused to be transported home for fear of getting in trouble with his granny.

Instead, he was taken to the hospital, but the doctors couldn't understand his injuries until a specialist was introduced, who explained that the force of the surge caused a severe brachial plexus injury, snapping the nerves in his left shoulder.

This left his arm paralysed for over 30 years, a challenge he has navigated throughout his entire rise to global stardom and saw him performing and making appearances with his arm in his pocket for decades.

In an interview on Real Talk with Anele Mdoda, Coffee said even with the advancement in technology, he was not open to being a guinea pig. He emphasised that he couldn't picture himself DJing with both arms.

"God put me in that space for a purpose. I can't imagine myself DJing with two hands, I'd suck."

Watch Black Coffee's interviews below.

Black Coffee roasted over throwback photo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared lighthearted reactions to Black Coffee's outfit from 2021.

Online users roasted the DJ's smart-casual look, with others claiming that perhaps those who aren't as rich as he wouldn't understand his vision.

Source: Briefly News