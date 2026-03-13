After the viral backlash from his performance at Paris Fashion Week, Robot Boii finally gave viewers a look at what really happened at the fashion show

The dancer and media personality was roasted over his Skhothane performance, sparking a series of mixed reactions online

The full video was met with warmer reactions, with several viewers retracting their initial statements

Robot Boii shared a full video of his Skhothane performance following the viral backlash. Images: robot_boii

Robot Boii finally silenced the critics by releasing the full footage of his controversial Paris Fashion Week performance.

After a snippet of his Skhothane-inspired performance for the Maxhosa fashion show went viral for all the wrong reasons, the dancer and media personality found himself at the centre of a brutal social media roast, with many questioning if the street culture was the right fit for a global luxury stage.

Responding to the backlash, Robot Boii, real name Mzwakhe Mbuli Junior, shared a full-length clip of his performance on 10 March 2026, featuring other dancers in Maxhosa gear and gave the performance of their lives surrounded by fashion enthusiasts in a packed building in Paris.

Robot Boii performed at Laduma Ngxokolo's Maxhosa fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. Image: robot_boii

Without leaning into the criticism, Robot merely showed viewers how he proudly represented Mzansi in the fashion capital of the world.

The video featured the classic pantsula plastic crate performance and the iconic Skhothane Ultra Mel custard showcase, which involves dancers pouring a carton of custard on the ground while dancing.

While the dairy-filled part of the show was the driver of the controversy surrounding the performance, the full video provided some much-needed context for several viewers whose ridicule has been replaced by a surge of support.

As he looks forward to making more historical moves on the world map, Robot Boii has once again proven that Mzansi’s street culture has a seat at the table of global high fashion.

By staying true to his roots, the star didn't just perform; he educated an international audience on the vibrancy of South African life.

Watch Robot Boii's performance below.

Fans rave over Robot Boii's performance

Former critics have turned into supporters and shared their praise for Robot Boii's performance. Read some of their comments below.

Teddy Dlala said:

"You won't believe what they showed us on X. Yerrr, turns out it was this beautiful."

Sho Nkabinde was remorseful:

"Bro, I'm so mad and embarrassed at myself for how I reacted negatively to that X clip. I'm sorry."

Svk Lefa wrote:

"Being from RSA is a blessing, see how we move. One thing's for sure is that I will never get bored."

Musa Mabaso praised Robot Boii:

"If 'Jack Of All Trades' was a person, definitely that would be Robot Boii."

Robot Boii's Shothane performance drew mixed reactions online. Image: robot_boii

Meanwhile, others maintained their stance against the custard display, saying it was an unnecessary addition to the performance.

Lungelo Matangira said:

"We don't know why the Ultra Mel was included. Y'all legit could've just stuck to this and it would've been perfect."

Sandile Mavuso asked:

"It was all good until the custard thing. What was the reason?"

Mpho Tiry argued:

"The custard thing was cringe! Tell him the truth!"

Charlie Ngqa Gumede added:

"Great display of the culture, but the Ultramel was too much. Y'all did great already, really wasn’t necessary."

