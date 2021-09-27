A dance video is going viral on social media and it has Mzansi showing its funny side

The video shows an enthusiastic lady busting her best moves with an inanimate object as her partner

The video was shared on Twitter and it is getting major attention with close to 60k views

Dance can be considered an expression of one's self, and sometimes that expression means dancing with "partners" who are not exactly living things. Just ask one special lady who recently showcased her smooth moves while dancing with a crate. Yes, you read right.

This lady has Mzansi laughing after a video was shared of her dancing with a crate. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

In a video shared by Twitter-user, @kulanicool, we see the lady and the crate perform a unique dance routine that has Mzansi both intrigued and tickled.

Although the lady has a pretty questionable partner, there's no denying she knows how to party and her dance skills had the crowd energised.

@kulanicool cheekily captioned the post:

"Pitori Vibe."

Take a look at the video below:

The comment section shows the humorous side of Mzansi and thanks to the reference to Pretoria (Pitori), the city is the centre of the jokes.

@_Malusi_:

"That place called Pretoria is something else. I was once at a party ko Sosha this other lady was dancing on top of the speaker."

@MtsweniBlack:

"Lol I'm never visiting PTA."

@Nthabis52103927:

"She can beat us to death this one."

Video shows men dancing with heads pressed together, SA can't deal

Previously, Briefly News reported on another dance video. South Africans have rhythm, there is no denying it. Our dances have taken over the world - from the viral Jerusalema challenge to the time Rihanna did the Gwara Gwara at the 2018 Grammys.

However, some of our dances aren't as popular as the above-mentioned.

In fact, a recent move has gone viral on Mzansi social media and it only left South Africans confused... and a little amused. The clip was shared on Twitter by Daniel Marven, who captioned it:

"I'm done with this country, what's the name of this dance move?"

The video gathered over 35 700 views in just a day and South Africans found it hilarious. Some shared their views on the dance while others attempted to name it.

Malesela Mokonyane, who goes by the Twitter handle @MaleselaMokony1, commented:

"Mara which tribe is doing these things."

Another tweep, @busisiwe3133, wrote:

"Mzansi we happy. Yaz, we don't need therapy. Manje icoro with this dance should we sanitise our heads manje. No weave dance le."

