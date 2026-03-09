American songbird Jill Scott is reported to be planning her return to South Africa as part of her world tour

One year after the magical performance she shared with her fans, the legendary singer is excited to make a comeback and share wonderful moments with her supporters, who are eagerly awaiting her return

Fans raced to the comment section and the singer's official website, hoping to secure their tickets ahead of the anticipated concerts

Jill Scott will be returning to South Africa for two shows in November 2026. Image: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Miss Jill Scott is officially set to make her long-awaited return to South Africa.

Concluding her massive 36-date To Whom This May Concern world tour with two major performances in November 2026, the Golden singer slated Mzansi in her schedule to experience her new music live in concert.

Over a year after her last acclaimed visit for the DStv Delicious Festival in 2024, the legendary singer is returning to support her sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, her first full-length project in over a decade.

"Beautiful People!! You have had time to digest the new music, and now it is time to experience the full vision! To Whom This May Concern tour will be coming to a city near you. Be sure to get your tickets," read a disclaimer on her website.

The tour, which kicks off on 4 June, is billed to give the Philadelphia-born singer/ actress an opportunity to reconnect with her audience.

Presale begins on 10 March, and with stops scheduled for Pretoria on 7 November and Cape Town on 11 November, local fans are already in a frenzy to secure their spot for what promises to be a masterclass in soul and storytelling.

See Jill Scott's tour schedule below.

South Africans react to Jill Scott concert

The comment section erupted as fans raved over Jill Scott's epic return to Mzansi. Many joked about American artists suddenly including Mzansi in their tours after years of apparent neglect. Read some of the comments below.

kgth4to wrote:

"Wow, I'll be there."

SirDavid_Dashe said:

"I am not gonna miss the South African show."

ThaboGentleGent reacted:

"We're part of world tours now. It's been a long time coming."

rufaroisjoy appreciated:

"Thank you for including South Africa, @missjillscott! See you in November!"

LethaboMaluke24 was excited:

"I can’t wait to see Jilly from Philly!"

Fans are looking forward to watching "Jilly from the Philly" live in concert. Image: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

lungeIo revisited Beyonce's "world tour" backlash:

"This is a WORLD TOUR, @beyonce."

ShanksThfc declared:

"I WILL BE THERE NO MATTER WHAT."

_Nelleaux responded:

"I will make sure I attend the Pretoria show. I have to see her for this project."

_ladytopaz posted:

"South Africa is a hot commodity these days. Love that for us."

Ella Mai set to perform in South Africa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to British singer Ella Mai's upcoming concert.

The Boo'd Up singer is expected to perform in South Africa for the very first time, and fans are looking forward to giving her a warm Mzansi welcome.

