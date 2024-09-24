Jill Scott penned a message and made a video showing her gratitude to her South African after her performance in Johannesburg

The US singer was a headliner on Day 2 of the highly talked about DStv Delicious Festival performance on 22 September

Fans showed Jill Scott love, and they were in awe of her beauty and her charisma on stage

Only the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival attendees can say they witnessed the incredible music powerhouse that is Jill Scott. She has appreciated her supporters on Instagram with a heartfelt message.

Jill Scott appreciated her fans for their support. Image: Kristy Sparow

Source: Getty Images

Singer Jill Scott pens message to Mzansi

Serenading the audience with her soothing voice, which has awarded her a career spanning decades, Jill Scott was the headlining act at the festival this past weekend.

She performed at the festival, which took place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, on Day 2 of the DStv Delicious Festival, which took place on 22 September.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

On social media, Scott said:

"When YOU sing back Joburg???? It’s so beautiful and overwhelmingly WONDERFUL. Thank you, @dstvdeliciousfestival for having us. Thank you, Joburg, for loving me the way you do. My heart soars."

Also, in her video, she speaks of being in awe of the experience, saying she will always come back.

Mzansi shows Jill Scott love

Netizens flooded her comments section with love and admiration for Jill Scott, saying they were grateful for her.

oolebza' stated:

"Thank you for the beautiful performance 🥰🥰"

therealsegos noted:

"You smiled through the entire set. So contagious. Thank you for giving us an amazing performance. Worth every penny and more. We hope to see you again. That was a dream coming true. Love and light."

asi_phesona said:

"Thank you for gracing us with your beauty and amazing voice 🥰🥰"

misspalulu gushed:

"So beautiful, what a sensual and igniting performance. We thank you for gracing us with your presence."

dineomoekets shared:

"You were so so soooooo phenomenal ✨️ I loved every minute of you!!!"

junior_springbok exclaimed:

"You were unbelievable up there, and you look so so GOOD! 🙉😍✨😍"

unathi.co responded:

"You are MAGINIFICENT. So ELECTRIFYING ♥️ Thank you, Thank you, Thank you."

mchibwa said:

"I hope our South African brothers presented no less than 10 marriage proposals!!😂 what a woman!"

Why Janet Jackson cancelled her performance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Janet Jackson pulled out from her performance at the DStv Delicious Festival.

This is because of the news of the pop singer's brother Toriano "Tito" Jackson's untimely passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News