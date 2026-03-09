An old video of Bonang Matheba showing off her car resurfaced after she was allegedly caught up in a SARS scandal

The TV darling's new wheels had social media buzzing today, as they did when she first introduced them; however, some fans claim she may have made herself a target for the taxman

While many supporters continue to rally behind the Queen B, others claimed that the multi-million-rand ride may have triggered the taxman to pounce on her

A video of Bonang Matheba fetching her new car resurfaced.

Source: Instagram

One year after Bonang Matheba celebrated buying a sleek new Range Rover, her video resurfaced for all the wrong reasons.

In February 2025, the media maven took to social media to celebrate a personal win when she posted videos of herself having gone to fetch her jet black vehicle from the dealership.

Estimated to be worth between R2.9 million and R4.8 million, the stunning Range Rover had social media buzzing to no end as all the major publications covered news of Queen B's new ride, congratulating her on the incredible milestone.

However, a year later, social media is singing a different tune as online users look into Matheba's stunning wheels with a much more critical eye.

An old video of Bonang Matheba showing off her multi-million-rand Range Rover resurfaced amid her alleged drama with SARS.

Source: Instagram

As whispers of a multi-million-rand SARS debt began to dominate headlines in early March 2026, the once-celebrated purchase has been weaponised by critics who suggest that the video was a major red flag that put her on the taxman's radar. The timing couldn't be worse for her.

While Bonang's career and successful business ventures have clearly funded a garage that would make any enthusiast envious, boasting luxury rides like her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon and Mercedes-Benz C63, among others, the visibility of her luxury collection makes her a primary target for the taxman’s "Project AmaBillions" lifestyle audit, and fans fear that she may have inadvertently flagged herself.

Watch Bonang Matheba's video below.

Social media reacts to Bonang Matheba's video

The online community teased a bombastic side eye at Queen B, claiming she may have made herself a target.

McPaulGP said:

"That’s arrogant, really, she must go and ask Shauwn Mkhize."

ross_rori trolled:

"Imagine people who get tax deductions on their pay slips every month are feeling sorry for Bonang Matheba."

McPaulGP was stunned:

"In the advent of SARS DEBACLES, she really is brave."

Lindiwe66925717 joked:

"Thank God I am not Bonang, the way I have sleepless nights because of my R7000 debts."

TheNowMovement2 reacted:

"Bonang has joined the SARS queue."

FutureBite demanded:

"Bonang must be arrested if she doesn't want to pay SARS."

In the meantime, the B Force rallied behind their queen, flooding social media with the "Hands Off Bonang" posts to shut down critics and trolls as the tax allegations continued to trend.

Online users claim Bonang Matheba may have made herself a target after SARS allegedly came after her.

Source: Instagram

